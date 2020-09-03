The Xbox Series S started out as a rumour in 2020, but eventually ended up being confirmed by a series of leaks. Those who have been following Microsoft's exploits in 2019 might have heard about Project Scarlett and Project Lockhart. The first ended up as the Xbox Series X, while the other was brushed off as a vapourware. However, industry insiders insisted that there is another console that will launch alongside the flagship model.

Sony and Microsoft continue to keep consumers in suspense as both are yet to reveal the pricing for their respective game systems. On the other hand, the Japanese gaming firm already revealed the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. Meanwhile, the Redmond-based company has only unveiled the Xbox Series X. What practically assured gamers that another one was in development were images of packaging for items such as the new controller and Xbox Game Pass, reports Inverse.

It is clearly indicated that the accessory and subscription are for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In fact, Xbox boss Phil Spencer already hinted about it during an interview earlier this year. When asked about why Microsoft chose to name their next-generation platform the Xbox Series X, he pointed out that it served a purpose. It would make it easier for the company to introduce another model by changing what comes after "Series."

Microsoft already confirmed that it will launch the new system in November. Sony is speculated to ship both of its new consoles in the same month as well. Therefore, given that the Xbox Series S was already listed on the box of the new controller, it will likely hit retailers together with the Xbox Series X. As for the price, it remains to be seen based on its performance capabilities.

So far, several sources who requested to remain anonymous claim that Xbox Series X will sell for $499. Likewise, the PS5 will purportedly retail for the same price, but the Digital Edition is supposedly priced at $399, which is $100 cheaper than the standard model. Microsoft is expected to make another big announcement soon, which will hopefully reveal the Xbox Series S.