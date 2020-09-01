Gamers were treated to four days of gaming news, updates, and big reveals as the 2020 Gamescom ran from Thursday to Sunday. Aside from the in-depth gameplay showcases, and interviews with developers, people wanted to hear news regarding the next-generation consoles. It seems Microsoft and Sony have other plans when it comes to details about their respective platforms. However, the Japanese gaming outfit might have a PS5 event planned next week to the delight of its fans.

With only a few months left before the holiday shopping season officially starts, the pricing and availability of the PS5 and Xbox Series X remain a mystery. Hopefully, that will soon end as sources claim that a speculated launch show was scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9. Moreover, the leak notes that Sony will finally present all the relevant information related to the hardware, games, accessories, UI, price and shipping date.

Prior to the latest tidbits about the PS5, several high-profile analysts have also agreed that Sony will likely hold an event around the aforementioned date. The company has to account for the time it will take to market and process preorders for the game system finally hits retailers later this year. Unlike the Xbox Series X, people have not seen what ports are available on the machine, states Notebookcheck.

Nevertheless, it appears many are eager to finally see what the new user interface will look like. It is possible for Sony to demonstrate the speed of the console to back up its claims. Additionally, several exclusive software will probably have new gameplay footage previewed. These include "Spider-Man: Miles Morales," "Gran Turismo 7," "Godfall," "Horizon Forbidden West," and so much more.

It is rumoured that Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan will announce a surprise "big horror game," which many hope would be from the "Silent Hill" franchise. Sony has already begun its marketing campaign with the release of the first PS5 trailer. In it, the manufacturer talked about the immersive experience delivered via the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The latest updates regarding the upcoming platform discuss the PlayStation VR, which is reportedly due for a revamp.