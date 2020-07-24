Fans of Microsoft's gaming divisions were thrilled for this week's Xbox Game Showcase. Given the mostly negative feedback it received after the broadcast of its Inside Xbox presentation in May, many hoped big changes were made to the format. "Halo Infinite" headlined the event and even included a gameplay segment that flaunted the visual fidelity produced by the Xbox Series X. What followed after were mostly trailers, which reportedly irked viewers, but some noticed details that cast doubt on the brand's previous statements about its next-generation push.

To recall, shortly after the debut of the Xbox Series X, Microsoft assured gamers on its current-generation platform that they will not be left behind when it comes to software. Promoting its Smart Delivery system, developers boldly claimed that players just need to buy one copy of a game. It will then also be playable on the Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Windows PC. This will be applicable to all first-party titles, but third-party developers are also encouraged to do so.

However, in most of the trailers that were shown during the Xbox Games Showcase, majority of viewers noted that several games might not be supported by the Xbox One. Last week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer stated: "We want every Xbox player to play all the new games from Xbox Game Studios," as reported by The Verge.

He added: "That's why Xbox Game Studios titles we release in the next couple of years—like 'Halo Infinite' —will be available and play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One. We won't force you to upgrade to Xbox Series X at launch to play Xbox exclusives."

Among the games that were advertised, "Fable," "Avowed," "State of Decay 3," "Everwild," "As Dusk Falls," and "Forza Motorsport" were just listed for Windows PC and Xbox Series X only. Moreover, aside from the missing Xbox One compatibility, the Smart Delivery icon did not come up on the screen. The aforementioned titles are all published by Xbox Game Studios, which goes against what Microsoft promised fans earlier. The Xbox Series X is expected to launch later this year and go up against the Sony PS5.