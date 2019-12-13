In the days leading up to The Game Awards 2019, the gaming industry was most eager to hear more about Sony's offerings. It was speculated that Sony might have something big to announce during the show, but unfortunately, it ended up as a small teaser. It was easy to miss, but just after the trailer for Godfall drew to a close, it was exposed to be a looter-slasher for the PlayStation 5. In a brilliant move, Microsoft actually stole the show when it debuted the Xbox Series X. It seems there will be more revealed at E3 2020

The lead up to the new game system's reveal showcased what might be the graphical capabilities of the console. The footage shows various surfaces and environments rendered in what might be current-gen visuals. Then, everything proceeded to get a substantial upgrade in textures and details. in the end what came up on the screen was a towering black monolith with the Xbox Logo glowing on the top left corner.

Those watching the broadcast live immediately assumed it to be the rumoured streaming-only platform codenamed Lockhart. However, it was actually the official unveiling of the Xbox Series X, which was formerly known as Project Scarlett. Xbox boss Phil Spencer evidently planned this out way ahead with a period of radio silence leading up to The Game Awards 2019.

It appears that even the firmest of critics are clearly impressed by what Microsoft has successfully kept under their sleeve. Moreover, it looks like most rumours were wrong about its purported E3 2020 appearance. GameSpot was granted an exclusive hands-on interview with Spencer to discuss the Xbox Series X and what it brings to the table for 2020.

Those hoping to learn intimate details about the successor to the Xbox One X will have to wait a little longer. At first glance, the design strays from the conventional form factor gamer's have come to expect from a console.

At first glance, the new game system can be mistaken as a smart speaker, subwoofer, or a decorative piece. According to the Xbox Chief, it was intentional to make it "disappear" or blend with traditional entertainment setups. As for the new controller, he pointed out that it will have a dedicated button for sharing content, a slight redesign, cross-generation compatibility, improved latency, and more. Microsoft is preparing to discuss even more about the Xbox Series X at E3 2020.