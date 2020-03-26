Similar to what happened at The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft is taking the initiative in the next-generation console space. The company was the first to reveal its new game system and has been more forthcoming with information about it. Sony, on the other hand, remains reluctant to spill more about the PS5 save for a recent presentation from lead system architect Mark Cerny. Now, a recent development is putting the Xbox Series X at risk as a hacker claims to have obtained the graphics source code used by the machine.

According to a report from Engadget, the data was reportedly stolen from AMD. Last year, a similar incident happened when internal testing results were posted online by hackers. The file was allegedly stored on GitHub unsecured, which gave anyone access if they knew where to look. Among the items listed were the benchmark results for the custom chipsets commissioned by Sony and Microsoft for their next-generation consoles.

It seems the details were somehow accurate as the latest reveals confirm key specifications shared by Sony and Microsoft. This refers to the PS5 custom silicon capable of 10.2 teraflops, while the Xbox Series X can squeeze out 12.1 teraflops. According to AMD, the hacker was able to collect test files for a collection of current and upcoming hardware for graphics.

It appears the cybercriminal states that the GPU data came from a computer that was hacked in November 2019. AMD reveals that it was only approached around December with a ransom asking for $100 million in exchange for the files. If there are no takers, all the information contained in the files will be leaked online, as threatened by the one who is in possession of the source codes.

Meanwhile, AMD assures its partners that the stolen data is "not core to the competitiveness or security" of the products involved. Nevertheless, there is already an "ongoing criminal investigation" into the matter. This incident will not likely compromise the launch of the Xbox Series X and the other items included in the list. However, it does give people the impression that the security systems of the chipmaker need to be updated.