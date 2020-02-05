In 2018, Xiaomi introduced the world to a new sub-brand along with its first smartphone model – the Pocophone X1. It was presented as a budget-tier handset given its pricing, which was around $300. However, the specifications it came with quickly turned it into a global sensation. Its debut could be likened to the release of the OnePlus One, which was originally dubbed the flagship killer device. Now, the Chinese tech outfit is back with a follow-up dubbed the Poco X2.

After the success of the Pocophone F1, the Poco brand reportedly now operates independently of Xiaomi, according to The Verge. Unlike its predecessor, which used a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 at the time, the Poco X2 is a bit more modest with its processor. Instead of the latest flagship-tier chipset, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G with an 8-GB RAM. Its LiquidCool thermal technology should handle heat efficiently.

Meanwhile, the Poco X2 makes up for its mid-range silicon with other top-notch features such as a massive 6.67-inch IPS LCD display. The screen touts a 20:9 aspect ratio with a maximum resolution of 2400 x 1080. The panel supports HDR10 boasts RealityFlow 120-Hz refresh rate and is protected by a sheet of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5. The handset flaunts a design with rounded corner and minimal bezels with a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button.

Internal storage options listed include 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB as the range-topper. On the imaging side, the main camera module is made up of a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel unit with depth-sensing technology. Then there are the dual front-facing cameras at 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel with depth-sensing tech respectively. Overall, it is a capable smartphone for taking photos and occasional selfies.

Powering the device is a 4,500 mAh battery that supports a 27W fast charging standard. It uses a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. Moreover, the manufacturer even included the standard 3.5 mm audio port, which is quite rare among modern smartphone models these days. The base model will retail for $225 with the largest storage size at $280. It has yet to be confirmed if the Poco X2 will be available in other markets globally.