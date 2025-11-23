Former Prime Minister Lord Cameron has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this year, a discovery made possible only through his persistence in seeking a specific blood test. The Foreign Secretary, who has since been successfully treated, is now using his platform to campaign for a targeted national screening programme, arguing that early detection is critical to saving lives.

How Did Lord David Cameron Learn About His Prostate Cancer?

Speaking to The Times, Lord Cameron disclosed that he went for a check-up earlier this year after his wife, Samantha, urged him to visit his GP.

He noticed 'a few black marks' on his MRI scan and initially, he convinced himself that it was 'probably okay'. However, given his elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, he anticipated the confirmation.

'But when the biopsy comes back, and it says you have got prostate cancer? You always dread hearing those words,' he said. 'And then literally as they're coming out of the doctor's mouth you're thinking, "Oh, no, he's going to say it. He's going to say it. Oh God, he said it.'

After learning his diagnosis, the next thing for Cameron was deciding whether to 'get treatment' or 'watch and wait'–a strategy often advised for slow-growing cancers.

Opting for intervention, he underwent focal therapy, a procedure that successfully treated the condition.

Focal therapy is a minimally invasive treatment for prostate cancer that targets specific areas of the gland rather than removing the entire organ. It uses different types of energy to kill tumour cells and preserve healthy tissue, resulting in minimal side effects compared to conventional treatments like radiation.

David Cameron Calls For Prostate Cancer Screening Programme

Following his diagnosis, Lord Cameron has called for a targeted screening initiative. He wants men who are most at risk of the disease to be screened routinely.

'I want to, as it were, come out. I want to add my name to the long list of people calling for a targeted screening programme,' he stated.

Cameron acknowledged that most men are reluctant to discuss their health conditions.

'I would feel bad if I didn't come forward and say that I've had this experience. I had a scan. It helped me discover something that was wrong. It gave me the chance to deal with it,' he explained.

Policy Shift on the Horizon

Cameron's campaign may be answered soon. On Thursday, the National Screening Committee (NSC) hinted that a prostate cancer screening programme could be approved this week. However, those who will qualify for the programme are likely to be only those at the highest risk, such as men with a family history or particular genetic markers.

The potential shift in policy follows major studies suggesting that it could prevent prostate cancer deaths by 13 per cent. Researchers from the University Medical Centre Rotterdam said it prevented at least one death for every 456 men who underwent PSA tests.

Implementing a targeted screening programme could increase the demand for PSA blood tests, MRI scans, and biopsies by 23 per cent. However, NHS staff have indicated that the increased workload would still be 'manageable.'

'No man should die just because his cancer wasn't found in time,' said David James, the Director of Patient Projects and Influencing at Prostate Cancer Research (PCR), a UK-based charity working on advanced prostate cancer treatment.

Prostate Cancer: The Most Common Cancer Among British Men

According to Prostate Cancer UK, prostate cancer is 'the most common cancer among men.' Over 63,000 men are diagnosed with the condition annually, and over 12,000 die.

In the UK, one in eight men is expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, and Black men are at a higher risk of prostate cancer. In England alone, 1,600 Black men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year.