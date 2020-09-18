"The Young and the Restless" episodes airing from Sept. 21 to 25 will feature some exciting drama in the lives of Genoa City residents. Fans can expect big moments for Adam and Devon this week. Here are a few spoilers for the next five chapters of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Young and the Restless" episodes. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

As the show opens this Monday, storyline surrounding Devon begins to unfold. According to Soaps.com, Elena will find her to be worrying about Devon and Amanda. Elena is certain she doesn't want Amanda back in her house and remind Devon of Hilary again.

After Elena gets Devon to agree to not help Amanda with her search, Amanda finds herself another ally. She will find Billy help her dig into Hilary's past. As the week progresses, expect some emotional moments for Devon. He will pay an emotional homage to Hilary. Meanwhile, Elena has a confession and she confides in Nate.

The spoilers shed little light on what's happening with others in Genoa City. However, more details reveal Adam is about to get some serious advice from his father. Meanwhile, Victoria questions Chance about his history with Adam. And Nikki finds support from Lily.

Fans must brace themselves for another big moment in the lives of couple Summer and Kyle. The duo proposes to one another in Chancellor Park and celebrations stir up. In addition, Nikki is back in action and Victor tries to take control of things once again.

Elena is not letting go of Nate. She seeks support from him in important matters possibly surrounding Devon and Amanda. Meanwhile, Amanda finds a confidante in Billy. And Alyssa vanishes leaving everyone shocked and wondering.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Monday through Friday at 12.30 pm ET on CBS.