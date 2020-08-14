"The Young and the Restless" (Y&R) resumed it's run last week with new original episodes. Fans would agree that the hiatus was like none other. However, things in Genoa City remain fast-paced as members of the Newman family try to maintain their dominant place in the society. Here are spoilers for "Y&R" episodes airing from August 17 to 21. Read on to find out what is happening next.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "Y&R" episodes. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

When the show returns on Monday, for this week's opening episode, Victor and Chelsea carve a new alliance. According to Soaps.com, Victor and Chelsea join hands to devise a plan to help Adam and prevent him from going to prison. Meanwhile, Sharon sets boundaries in the wake of a conflict with Chelsea. And Abby gives Chance a glimpse of truth.

Moving forward, Nick has a new plan for Phyllis at the Grand Phoenix. And Rey doubts Adam's motives, who is certainly walking on eggshells. Kyle and Theo finally reach an agreement.

Later in the week, Victoria has a surprise for everyone. She will announce some important changes for Newman Enterprises. While some will be happy with the changes, others might be displeased. Elsewhere, Chelsea goes after Sharon seeking answers to her questions. At the same time, Jack and Traci are also looking for answers to come out of their current situation.

Nikki is tempted with an exciting offer. And Victor puts a family member in the spot and forces to take sides. Nick asks Kyle to serve notice. And Abby is intrigued to find out all the details about Phyllis' new business venture.

The publication sheds light on other events in the coming week. Adam seeks Sharon's help, but Sharon won't agree until Chelsea approves it. Meanwhile, Victoria has a sinister plan of revealing Adam's truth.

"The Young and the Restless" episodes air on CBS from Monday to Friday.