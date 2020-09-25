"The Young and the Restless" episodes airing next week is all about unraveling the truth, scandals, confrontations, and some burgeoning relationships. Here are a few spoilers for the chapters airing in the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2. Read on to find out what happens next.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Young and the Restless" episodes. Do not read further if you don't want to know more about it.]

As "The Young and the Restless" opens next week, expect some relationship drama surrounding Kyle and Summer. According to Soaps.com, we will see Jack Abbott worrying about Kyle's future with Summer. He appears displeased with the couple's engagement and wonders if they are meant to last. Meanwhile, fans can expect to see some heated moments between Devon and Elena. Are they going to give in to their desire for each other?

Elsewhere, Amanda will find Phyllis by her side in a puzzling situation. As the week progresses, things are not looking good for Amanda. Lily comes close to unraveling the truth about Amanda.

Victoria will find herself challenged by her father when he questions her allegiance. At the same time, Victor pushes some buttons for Billy. Things are about to get worse when Billy and Lily are forced to deal with the consequences of a new scandal in Genoa City after the former decides to run a story without the latter's approval.

There is Nick conspiring against Adam, who is currently in a very dark place. In the meantime, Abby and Chance ponder over their future. Amid all the chaos, Nikki manages to perform some damage control. As for Sharon, she puts everything on the line to protect Faith. Later, fans will see Rey and Sharon caught up in an argument due to differing opinions. Finally, a medical crisis for Nate and Elena is around the corner.