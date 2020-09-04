When "The Young and the Restless" return for all-new episodes next week, there is a lot happening. There won't be a single dull moment as Genoa City residents brace for some powerplay particularly Newman house. Here are a few spoilers for episodes airing from Monday, Sept 7 to 11.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Young and the Restless." Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The week on "The Young and the Restless" begins with some drama between Lola and Theo. According to Soaps.com, Lola is about to witness an altogether different side of Theo. Will she finally find out about Theo and Victoria's little flirting game?

Meanwhile, the first episode of the week will also see Victoria trying to cover her secrets. After creating quite some sensations at work, Victoria will be trying to hide something from Billy. Whatever it is, sooner or later he is going to find out.

Chance Chancellor is desperate to protect Adam Newman. And this has left Abby wondering. However, next week, Chance will make extra efforts to help Adam. As the week moves forward, there are a few challenging moments for Chelsea in the store. With Sharon in the scene, she will find herself feeling pushed in the corner and this certainly is going to make some waves between the two ladies.

Fans must brace themselves to see Phyllis Summers take control of things once again. While we don't know how she manages to do so, but she gets what she desires the most: power.

Towards the end of the week, expect some shocking reveals and an enormous drama. Victoria has been staying ahead when it comes to the power play. But her game is not over yet. She is about to make a game-changing move that will leave Nick in a shock. Elsewhere, Billy is driven with his own motive and that is revenge. Victor and Nikki will conflict because of Adam. And Chelsea goes searching for answers about Sharon and Adam's connection.

"The Young and the Restless" airs Monday to Fridays at 12.30 PM on CBS.