The all-new episodes on "The Young and the Restless" feature tough times for Adam and the return of Noah Newman. Fans must brace themselves for lots of drama and some stunning discoveries in the "Y&R" episodes airing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The Young and the Restless" episodes. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

As the week opens for "Y&R," things are bleak for Adam. According to Soap.com, Adam's downward spiral begins. Nevertheless, he has his father by his side, who in the future episode will be taking some big risks to help Adam. In addition, Victor is determined to clear the air with Victoria, as well. And fans of Noah Newman, be prepared as Robert Adamson will reprise the role.

Moving forward, the opening episode of September promises big moments for Lola. She will finally find herself free. Elsewhere, Nikki pays a visit to Chelsea and issues an unexpected warning.

Expect the unexpected seems to be the theme for Wednesday episode on "Y&R." Nate is shocked with an unexpected discovery and Chance has an unexpected someone knocking on her door. Meanwhile, Victoria is getting a little funky as she reportedly "mixes pleasure with business". How will it prove to be for her, remains to be seen. Considering the past, fans might fear her being regretful.

Towards the end of the week, Amanda is making some life-altering decision and Chelsea lashes out. Meanwhile, Devon makes a shocking confession to Elena. When Nick and Phyllis reconcile, he will find himself defending the decision. Sharon is surprised to see Noah, and Chance tries to cover up for Adam.

More spoilers by the publication suggest exciting new storylines. Amanda and Hilary's connection is finally unveiled. Meanwhile, Victoria is being playful with Theo. As we move forward, expect heavy powerplay between Abby and Phyllis. And Sharon's battle with breast cancer intensifies.

"The Young and the Restless" airs 12.30 pm ET from Monday to Friday on CBS.