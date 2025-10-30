In a Paris courtroom this week, Tiphaine Auzière, daughter of French First Lady Brigitte Macron, testified that persistent online claims about her mother's gender have gone beyond social media — reaching the schoolyard and affecting the family's youngest members.

Ten individuals are standing trial in Paris, accused of cyber-harassing Mrs Macron by spreading baseless rumours that she was born male and linking her 24-year age gap with President Emmanuel Macron to 'paedophilia'.

Impact on Family and Personal Life

Auzière told the court that the online abuse has had a profound effect on her mother's life, and that the wider family, including her children and grandchildren, are suffering too. 'They hear things at school such as, 'Your grandmother is a man,'' she explained.

She described how Mrs Macron now feels compelled to carefully monitor her appearance and behaviour in public because her image is 'constantly under attack'. The relentless online harassment has made her more cautious about her public presence.

The Conspiracy Theories Unveiled

The allegations revolve around a conspiracy theory claiming that Brigitte Macron was born Jean-Michel Trogneux, her brother's name, and later transitioned. These claims have been widely circulated online, particularly among far-right groups and conspiracy theorists.

In July 2025, the Macron family filed a defamation lawsuit in the United States against influencer Candace Owens, who promoted a video series asserting that Mrs Macron was born male. The defendants are accused of posting malicious comments about her gender and sexuality, and of referencing her age gap with President Macron in sexually suggestive terms.

If convicted, those involved face up to two years in prison. The case is seen as a crucial test of how France's laws on online hate and defamation address digital harassment, misinformation, and identity-targeted abuse.

Broader Implications of Online Misinformation

While Mrs Macron remains the main target, Auzière highlighted a lesser-known consequence: the impact on children. Hearing playground taunts like 'Your grandmother is lying' or 'Your grandmother is your grandfather' illustrates how these online conspiracy theories have infiltrated daily life.

Such bullying extends beyond damaging Mrs Macron's reputation — it exposes how misinformation and identity-based harassment can seep into real-world interactions. The schoolyard becomes another battleground in the wider culture war over gender, truth, and public image.

Mrs Macron, 72, has long been the subject of online speculation, partly due to her age difference with President Macron and her previous role as his teacher. These aspects have been exploited by conspiracy theorists to suggest she harbours a hidden agenda.

Though she did not attend the trial in person, the family's decision to testify and pursue legal action in France and the US underscores their conviction that this harassment is not just trolling but a campaign with emotional, reputational, and legal repercussions.

A Growing Challenge for France

As the trial unfolds, attention is focused on how France will confront online harassment targeting gender, identity, and public figures. This case highlights the far-reaching effects of online conspiracy theories — from the political arena to the schoolyard.

The Macron family's experience underscores a broader issue: the real-world consequences of misinformation and targeted abuse, which now threaten personal safety, mental health, and social cohesion. How France addresses these challenges will influence the future of online accountability and protection for public figures and their families.