In the swirling vortex of grief, speculation, and conspiracy following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on July 28, 2025, a shocking new theory has emerged: Is his widow, Erika Kirk, secretly working with controversial commentator Candace Owens?

A social media analyst, @iamcoachcolin, has laid out a compelling, if unproven, case suggesting the two women have formed a clandestine alliance, a 'good cop/bad cop' routine designed to uncover the truth about Charlie's death while shielding Erika and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) from the fallout.

This bombshell theory directly contradicts the narrative pushed by Kirk's own pastor, who has publicly rebuked Owens for spreading harmful rumours. It paints a picture of intricate political manoeuvring behind the scenes, raising the question: Is Erika Kirk strategically using Candace Owens as her 'shadow warrior,' or is Owens simply exploiting a tragedy for her own ends?

A Secret Alliance? Unpacking the Theory About Candace Owens and Erika Kirk

The theory hinges on several key observations made by @iamcoachcolin. First, the sudden mutual Instagram follows between Erika Kirk and Candace Owens shortly after Charlie's assassination, despite no prior public interaction. 'No DMs? No hellos? Just mutual follows... I think NOT,' Colin argues, suggesting hidden communication.

🚨EXPOSED: CANDACE OWENS And ERIKA KIRK Working Together In SECRET ALLIANCE?🧐



You won't believe this... @iamcoachcolin drops a bombshells on the Charlie Kirk drama and exposes the secret connection between @RealCandaceO and @MrsErikaKirk post Charlie's assassination.

Erika… pic.twitter.com/5BUTgLijDi — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) October 24, 2025

Then there is Candace Owens' bold declaration on her show earlier this month: 'No one but Erika can stop me.' Yet, Erika Kirk has remained publicly silent on Owens' increasingly wild theories. Why? Colin posits that Erika is trapped.

Surrounded by politicians, potential intelligence agency involvement, influential donors, and the immense weight of Charlie's legacy, she cannot publicly question the official narrative without risking the destruction of TPUSA and everything her husband built. 'One wrong word? POOF—millions in donations vanish,' Colin speculates.

This leads to the core of the theory: Candace Owens is the 'BAD COP doing the DIRTY WORK.' She is allegedly voicing the questions and suspicions Erika wants aired but cannot touch herself.

Erika maintains a posture of grace ('biblical wife goals, uplifting the legacy'), while Candace pursues controversial leads. Colin points out, 'Erika could've DM'd her to 'Stop' ages ago. She didn't.' The conclusion? Owens might be Erika's proxy, exposing inconvenient truths so Erika remains 'untouchable.'

The Official Rebuke: Pastor McCoy Condemns Candace Owens' Conspiracies

This 'secret alliance' theory stands in stark contrast to the public condemnation issued by Charlie Kirk's pastor, Rob McCoy, who co-chairs TPUSA's faith division. On Tuesday, October 21, McCoy forcefully pushed back against Owens' actions since the fatal shooting in Utah, urging her to show respect for her former friend and colleague.

'Charlie was a friend to Candace and never spoke poorly of her though he disagreed with her,' McCoy stated. 'He never operated nor entertained gossip or innuendo concerning Candace.'

McCoy implored Owens to consider how Charlie would have acted if their situations were reversed. 'I only wish at this tragic time of mourning she would be the friend to Charlie that he was to her. He would never have treated Candace or her family in such a way had God forbid this tragedy been hers,' the pastor added.

McCoy's statement directly challenges the notion of any cooperation, portraying Candace Owens' theories not as a search for truth, but as harmful speculation during a time of grief.

Baseless Claims and Strong Denials: The Controversies Stirred by Candace Owens

Owens, who previously served as TPUSA's communications director, has relentlessly peddled theories suggesting Kirk was targeted for his views on the war in Gaza. She warned followers to 'be very wary and suspicious' of the official narrative naming 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the shooter.

Her most explosive claim came on her podcast Monday, October 20, alleging that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman had threatened Kirk during an 'intervention' over his views on Israel just last month. 'Bill Ackman was very upset and threats were made,' Owens asserted.

Both Ackman and Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of The Charlie Kirk Show, vehemently denied Owens' account. Ackman posted a lengthy statement on X, declaring, 'at no time have I ever threatened Charlie Kirk' and describing their limited interactions as 'extremely cordial.'

Kolvet confirmed this, stating Kirk himself had described the meeting as 'productive' and that Ackman 'never yelled at Charlie' or pressed him on Israel. Ackman later stated on X that Owens had 'slandered' him.

You can watch this clip and draw one of two conclusions.



Erika Kirk is evil and conspired with the Trump administration to kill her husband.



Or @RealCandaceO is a miserable C*** pic.twitter.com/VouFtrvBFR — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) October 23, 2025

While other conservatives like Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson have acknowledged Kirk felt 'pressured' over his Israel criticism, they stopped short of endorsing Candace Owens' more extreme claims.

Owens herself has a history of controversial statements, including alleged antisemitic commentary and spreading debunked claims about French first lady Brigitte Macron, for which she is currently being sued for defamation.

The truth remains shrouded. Is Candace Owens acting in concert with Erika Kirk in a risky gambit for truth, or is she recklessly exploiting a tragedy, causing pain to those closest to Charlie Kirk, as Pastor McCoy suggests?

With denials flying and alliances questioned, the aftermath of the assassination is proving as complex and divisive as the political landscape Charlie Kirk himself navigated.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Candace Owens and Erika Kirk for comments.