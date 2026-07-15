A South Korean stock YouTuber was allegedly stabbed multiple times by one of his viewers after the suspect reportedly lost money following the creator's investment advice, in a shocking incident that has reignited debate over the influence of online financial personalities.

The Busan Nambu Police Station arrested a man in his 20s on suspicion of attempted murder following the attack on Monday, 13 July.

The victim, a stock market YouTuber in his 40s, sustained multiple stab wounds but survived and is receiving hospital treatment. Authorities said his injuries, including wounds to his face, are serious but not considered life-threatening.

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Police Investigating Alleged Attack

According to South Korean police, the attack took place at around 8:09 am inside a commercial building in Busan's Nam District. Investigators allege the suspect tracked down the YouTuber before confronting him with a weapon and carrying out the assault.

Emergency services rushed the victim to hospital, while officers launched a search for the suspect. Police later located the man at a nearby accommodation and arrested him at around 10:07 am, approximately two hours after the stabbing.

Neither the suspect nor the victim has been publicly identified. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and are expected to seek a formal detention warrant as enquiries continue.

Financial Ruin Reportedly Motivated Attack

According to The Chosun Daily, investigators believe the suspect was a subscriber to the YouTuber's investment channel and allegedly blamed him after suffering significant financial losses from stock recommendations. Police are continuing to investigate the exact motive and have not reached a conclusion.

As reported by Dexerto, the victim is believed to operate the investment-focused YouTube channel Winners TV.

Although Korean broadcaster KNN obscured the channel's name and profile picture in its footage, the visible subscriber count, video total, channel description and thumbnails closely matched the YouTube channel, which is a Korean investment channel with around 93,000 subscribers and roughly 8,000 uploads.

The channel regularly features stock market analysis, investment commentary and trading insights. The incident has attracted widespread attention because of the alleged link between online financial advice and real-world violence.

Authorities have not accused the YouTuber of any wrongdoing in relation to his investment content. The investigation remains focused on the suspect's alleged actions, including whether the attack was premeditated.

Spotlight On Investment Influencers

The stabbing has prompted renewed discussion about the growing influence of financial content creators, often referred to as 'finfluencers', who provide stock market analysis and investment commentary across social media platforms.

While many creators encourage viewers to conduct their own research and acknowledge the risks of investing, the Busan case has highlighted the potential consequences when financial losses trigger extreme reactions.

The incident has attracted international attention, raising broader questions about the psychological and physical pressures facing online creators whose content directly influences their viewers' financial decisions.

To ensure the suspect remains in custody during the active investigation, law enforcement has announced plans to apply for a formal bench warrant.

Meanwhile, both the legal and digital communities continue to grapple with the disturbing reality of how a simple click for online financial advice could ultimately pave the way to bloodshed.