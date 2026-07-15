A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly travelling from Seoul to Busan and stabbing a South Korean stock‑investment YouTuber multiple times in the face and body, police said.

The attack took place at about 8.09 a.m. local time on 13 July at a commercial building in Busan's Nam District. Police alleged the suspect travelled from Seoul before confronting the victim, a man in his 40s who operates a YouTube channel focused on stock investing.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries but was not believed to be in life‑threatening condition, according to South Korean media reports.

Police said the suspect subscribed to the victim's investment channel and investigators are examining whether stock‑market losses motivated the attack. Authorities have not disclosed the investments involved or the amount of money allegedly lost.

Police Investigate Investment Losses as Alleged Motive

Busan Nambu Police Station arrested the suspect at accommodation near the scene about two hours after the attack.

Police said the suspect allegedly held a grudge after suffering significant investment losses from stocks he purchased after watching the creator's videos.

Investigators are examining the relationship between the two men, how the suspect located the victim, how the weapon was obtained and whether the attack was premeditated.

Police have not said how long the suspect had followed the channel or whether there had been previous contact between the two men. Investigators are also examining whether the suspect conducted surveillance or made other preparations before travelling to Busan.

Broadcast Footage Appears to Match Winners TV

Police have not publicly identified the victim.

However, footage aired by South Korean broadcaster KNN showed a YouTube channel with its name and profile image obscured.

The visible subscriber count, upload history, channel description and video thumbnails closely resembled those of Winners TV, a South Korean investment channel with about 93,000 subscribers and more than 8,000 uploaded videos.

IBTimes UK could not independently confirm the apparent match.

The channel describes itself as providing stock market information and educational content. It also states that investment decisions remain the sole responsibility of individual investors. Similar disclaimers are common among investment‑focused YouTube channels, particularly those that are not licensed as registered investment advisory businesses.

Winners TV Describes Itself as a 'Similar Investment Advisory Business'

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The channel describes itself as a 'similar investment advisory business', a category recognised under South Korean financial regulations for businesses that provide investment information without operating as licensed financial investment companies.

Under South Korea's Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act (FSCMA), providing investment advisory services, including recommendations on stocks or other financial products, generally requires registration as an investment advisory business.

Unregistered individuals or entities offering such advice on a business basis can face administrative penalties, fines or criminal charges.

The Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) has previously investigated YouTube channels for suspected violations involving paid stock recommendations or unauthorised advisory activities.

Authorities have not said whether Winners TV forms part of the investigation or whether the channel breached any financial regulations. Police have said the case remains focused on the alleged attempted murder and the suspect's motive.

Investigation Continues

Police have not disclosed the amount of money the suspect allegedly lost or identified the investments involved.

The suspect remains in police custody while investigators continue examining the alleged motive and the circumstances leading up to the attack. The victim remains in hospital as Busan Nambu Police Station continues its investigation.