Mexican authorities are investigating whether TikTok star César Gastélum's social media content was connected to his fatal shooting during a livestream in Culiacán.

Gastélum, a comedy creator with nearly 600,000 followers, was broadcasting with friends outside a fast-food restaurant when two helmeted men arrived on a motorcycle. Footage showed one attacker opening fire before both fled.

Officials have not confirmed a motive or identified the gunmen. However, Mexico's Security Cabinet said some of Gastélum's videos appeared to reference a criminal faction, raising questions about whether his online persona made him a target.

Influencer Killed During Livestream

Gastélum was filming in a restaurant car park in Culiacán, the capital of Mexico's Sinaloa state, on Tuesday evening.

He could be seen laughing with two other men shortly before the motorcycle approached. One rider produced a gun and fired at him at close range.

Gastélum died at the scene. Soldiers, state police officers and other security personnel were deployed as investigators searched for the attackers.

The killing occurred during rush hour and only blocks from the local prosecutor's office, highlighting the apparent confidence with which the attack was carried out.

President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the murder and said authorities must identify both the gunman and anyone who may have ordered the killing.

Were His Videos Connected to a Cartel?

Authorities said Gastélum had published videos that appeared to allude to one of the criminal factions operating in Sinaloa. They have not identified the posts under investigation or explained whether they contained endorsements, threats or coded references.

Gastélum was also wearing a white sombrero during his final livestream. The accessory has reportedly become associated with Los Mayos, one of the factions involved in Sinaloa's continuing cartel conflict.

Neither detail proves that Gastélum belonged to or supported a criminal organisation. Content creators sometimes use clothing, music and imagery connected to cartel culture for comedy or entertainment.

Investigators must determine whether these elements were simply part of his online character or were interpreted as expressions of allegiance. No cartel has claimed responsibility for his death.

Influencers Caught in Sinaloa's Violence

Gastélum's death is the latest in a series of attacks against online personalities in Culiacán.

At least 12 influencers have reportedly been murdered in the city since 2024 as rival criminal factions compete for control. Some victims had shared material appearing to favour one side, while the motives behind other killings remain unclear.

Cartels increasingly use social media to promote themselves, recruit supporters and intimidate rivals. This can place creators at risk when jokes, music, clothing or personal associations are interpreted as political statements within the criminal underworld.

The attack also recalled the May 2025 murder of beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was shot while livestreaming from her salon in Jalisco.

Gastélum's final broadcast could provide investigators with evidence, including images of the attackers and their motorcycle. It also demonstrates how livestreaming can expose a creator's location in real time.

For now, his posts remain only one line of investigation. Any connection between his content and Sinaloa's cartel conflict remains unconfirmed.