César Gastélum, a 25-year-old Mexican TikTok influencer with nearly 600,000 followers, was shot dead while livestreaming outside a KFC in Culiacán, Sinaloa, turning a food-delivery challenge into a fatal attack watched live by viewers.

Gastélum was known for comedy videos, lifestyle content and clips featuring Mexican regional music. He expanded his presence beyond TikTok to Kick, where he was livestreaming with two friends on Tuesday, 4 August, when two helmeted men on a motorcycle approached the group.

Who Was César Gastélum?

Gastélum had built a substantial following through humorous videos, daily-life content and interactive challenges with friends. His growing presence on social media made him a prominent young figure in Mexico's digital creator scene.

His final broadcast was reportedly part of a challenge in which he and two friends dressed in orange clothing and carried backpacks resembling those used by food-delivery riders. The group was outside a KFC in Culiacán at about 8:00pm local time when the attack unfolded.

Livestream Captures Fatal Attack

Gastélum was livestreaming with fellow creator Alejandro Fierro when two men on a motorcycle pulled alongside the group. The driver then appeared to fire a handgun at Gastélum before the pair fled, according to footage circulating online.

🇲🇽 | El influencer mexicano César Gastélum fue asesinado a tiros la noche del martes por pistoleros en motocicleta afuera de un KFC en Culiacán, Sinaloa, mientras transmitía en directo entregando pedidos en Kick. pic.twitter.com/rN5u66qGBz — Alerta News 24 (@AlertaNews24) August 5, 2026

A Sinaloa security official confirmed Gastélum's death, while Mexican federal and local authorities launched a major security operation. No arrests had been announced at the time of reporting.

Fierro later paid tribute to his friend on Instagram, describing the killing as the 'worst day of my life' and saying he was struggling to understand what had happened.

'I'm destroyed, compadre, why did you leave me?' Fierro wrote. 'I can't believe it and you never deserved this.'

In another emotional tribute, Fierro described them as 'two young guys with a dream who weren't hurting anyone' and said Gastélum's death had completely changed his life. He also vowed to support his friend's family.

Alejandro Fierro via Instagram



“I’m destroyed, compadre, why did you leave me, I love you I love you I can’t believe it and you never deserved this, I don’t understand the situation and I don’t think I ever will, may God have you in His Holy Glory and may justice be done for… pic.twitter.com/Z2yA9wCICo — Azul (@5amAzul) August 5, 2026

Authorities Investigate Possible Cartel Link

Gastélum's killing has raised questions and concern about whether his online activity could have made him a target.

Read more TikTok Influencer César Gastélum Shot Dead Outside KFC as Livestream Captures Chilling Attack by Gunmen TikTok Influencer César Gastélum Shot Dead Outside KFC as Livestream Captures Chilling Attack by Gunmen

Mexico's Federal Security Cabinet said authorities were examining social media posts in which he had referenced a faction of a criminal group.

However, authorities have not established a motive or identified those responsible. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and other evidence as they work to identify the attackers.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said authorities must establish both who carried out the killing and why.

'The actual perpetrators, and, if applicable, the mastermind, must be arrested, and the reason behind this tragic homicide must be uncovered,' Sheinbaum said during her morning press conference on Wednesday.

A Growing Danger for Influencers

Gastélum's death has drawn comparisons with the killing of Mexican beauty influencer Valeria Márquez, who was shot during a TikTok livestream at a salon in Jalisco in May 2025.

The two cases have renewed scrutiny of the dangers faced by Mexican content creators, particularly in areas affected by organised crime.

Culiacán has experienced persistent violence linked to clashes between rival criminal factions, making Gastélum's death the latest high-profile killing to raise concerns about the risks of broadcasting publicly from the region.