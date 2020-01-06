As Australia faces one of the most widespread wildfires for months, the royals are doing their bit to support the country in ravaging times. Zara and Mike Tindall, who are currently on a family vacation in Australia, stepped out to attend a polo match organised to raise funds.

According to Hello, Zara, who is the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, along with her husband, attended the Magic Millions Polo Tournament on the Gold Coast. The tournament is reportedly supporting the cause for the firefighter's fund in order to deal with the ongoing bushfires in the country.

Details from their appearance at the event reveal that the couple held hands at their arrival and looked all "loved-up." The former equestrian and Olympian was dressed to impress in a glamorous red dress with animal print motifs. She paired it up with a stylish black hat and simple strappy flat footwear. She accessorised her attire with a red, quilted sling bang hanging around her shoulder with a gold chain strap.

Meanwhile, her sportsman husband looked dapper in a light blue blazer and white trousers paired with buttoned deep blue shirt. Mike took to Instagram to share a few moments from the events.

"Awesome way to kick off @magicmillions week with the @magicmillionspolo. Such a good laugh and a great start to fundraising for the firefighter's fund! #magicmillionsfamily @countryroadman @pacificfair," the caption reads.

It is said that followers have appreciated their effort to support the cause.

Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message of condolence to the Governor General of Australia, Governor of New South Wales, Governor of Queensland, and Governor of Victoria and to all Australians. pic.twitter.com/ZNBAHW21az — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 4, 2020

Australia has been facing the dangers of massive bushfire for months. Record-breaking temperatures and droughts have contributed to the calamity that started in September. A number of towns have been evacuated and several deaths have been reported as the situation continues to intensify. People around the world are raising their concerns about the devastating situation.

Similarly, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip have sent out their thoughts and prayers for those dealing with the catastrophe down south. The Royal Family account on Twitter has posted a heartfelt message from the monarch and the family.