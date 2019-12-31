Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall has opened up about her family life and daughters Mia, five, and Lena, one. In a joint interview with her husband Mike Tindall, the equestrian and Olympian revealed that she and her daughters share the common love for horse riding.

Zara Tindall and her mother Princess Anne are equestrian champions and have won several championships. The members of the royal British family have also competed in Olympics. Anne was the first royal to participate in the leading international sporting event. And now, her granddaughters are already horse-riding and love their mother's life.

"They both ride," says Zara in the interview with Australian publication Now To Love. "Lena is in a little basket on the saddle, purely a passenger. But we just bought Mia a new pony called Magic."

Meanwhile, former England rugby captain, Mike Tindall revealed that Mia goes horse riding with her cousins Peter and Autumn Phillips' children Savannah and Isla Philips.

"Her cousins, Savannah and Isla, and [their father] Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, all ride as well and they go riding together," Mike said.

When asked whether Mia will follow her mother's footsteps as an equestrian, Mike said that "she can be." Mia is currently receiving lessons, too.

The love for horse-riding runs in the family. From an early age, Queen Elizabeth II has had an interest in horses. This is one of her favourite leisure time activities, especially on the grounds of Windsor Castle. For Anne and Zara, the love for horses developed into a passion and profession. Princess Anne has won two silver and one gold medal at the European Eventing Championships. As for Zara, she won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics and was voted as 2006 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The Tindalls are not the only young burgeoning equestrians in the British royal family. Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte is also said to be "obsessed with horses." Earlier, this month, The Sun reported that the four-year-old princess has asked for a pony for Christmas. However, Prince William thinks she is too young for it and must wait another year.