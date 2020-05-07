Zayn Malik is sporting a new arm tattoo that could hint at his engagement with his pregnant girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.

Jeweller George Khalife shared a photo of Malik's arm on his Instagram Story to talk about the diamond-studded evil eye bracelets he custom-made for the singer and Hadid. Fans immediately noticed the singer's new tattoo. They pointed out that the tattoo is an excerpt from the poem "On Marriage" by Kahlil Gibran.

"Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone," reads the tattoo.

â€” georgethejeweler on Instagram story pic.twitter.com/J1Lnb1dH9T — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) May 2, 2020

Khalife then shared a picture of the couple holding hands with their matching bracelets on display. He captioned the photo with congratulatory messages for Hadid and Malik.

"Good vibes only for this beautiful couple!! @gigihadid @zayn congrats," he wrote.

The Detroit-based jeweller gave ET Canada a brief background story on the bracelets, saying that he shares "Middle Eastern roots" with the couple. It is in their culture "to wear the evil eye for a number of reasons." It wards off "any negative energy or jealousy especially." He shared that he is looking forward to making something special for their first child.

"I'm looking forward to designing something special for their little girl. I'm so excited for the whole family and this blessing," he said.

The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model is said to be 21 weeks pregnant. She and Malik, 27, have been "over the moon" since they learned they are having a baby girl.

Hadid confirmed the pregnancy during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon. She did not reveal the gender of the child, but fans were quick to notice that her 25th birthday party may have also been a gender reveal party.

There were blue and pink strings attached to the balloons. A close-up photo of Hadid's "Birthday Girl" tag also somehow hinted at a baby girl because the "Girl" was in bold print and in pink colour.

As for the engagement rumours, Malik and Hadid have always been private about their relationship. They only clear speculations when necessary. Fans will just have to wait until they announce their engagement to the public.