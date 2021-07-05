Zendaya and Tom Holland have been the subject of dating rumours since they first starred together in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017. While the actress has repeatedly denied they are romantically together, pictures of them kissing during an outing in Los Angeles on Thursday last week proved otherwise.

The photos and a video shared by the Daily Mail showed Holland in the driver's seat of his Audi while the 24-year-old actress is seated beside him. He leaned forward and gently held Zendaya's face before they shared a passionate kiss at a red light during a sunset drive.

At one point, they even made faces at each other and were smiling all throughout the car ride. The 25-year-old actor was also seen gazing adoringly at Zendaya while he caressed her chin. During the same day, Holland was also spotted with Zendaya and her mother Claire Stormer at a residential property in Los Angeles.

In July 2017, the Euphoria" star denied rumours that she and Holland "started seeing each other while" they were filming "Spider-Man: Homecoming." A source claimed that they have "been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye," but that they have gone on vacations together and spend as much time as possible together.

During that time, both Zendaya and Holland considered each other "best friends." The actor also credited her for helping him navigate the spotlight after he found fame for his titular role in the Marvel film.

"We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing. I'm a little worried [about dealing with fame ... but] Zendaya is super famous and she's been through this and I just call her up and say, 'How do I manage being famous?' I'm very glad I have a friend like her," Holland said back then in an interview with People.

True enough, both were romantically linked with different people in the years since they were rumoured to be dating. There were reports that Zendaya and her "Euphoria" co-star Jacob Elordi were together in 2019. He is now dating Cindy Crawford's daughter, model Kaia Gerber.

In the same year, Holland was also in a relationship with Olivia Bolton. But they reportedly broke up in April last year after nine months together. Now it seems that Zendaya and Holland are finally dating if their kissing photos are anything to go by.