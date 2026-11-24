Large enterprises are beginning to let AI agents make changes inside the systems that run their IT, HR, and finance operations. Each change carries operational risk, as a single incorrect modification can disrupt processes that employees and customers use every day. Zengyu (Zoe) Yan builds the controls that allow organizations to approve changes, trace an agent's actions, and audit its work, holding changes made by AI agents to the same scrutiny as other changes made to those systems.

At Echelon AI, where she is a founding AI engineer, Yan works on agents that build, test, and document changes to enterprise software, taking each change from the original request to a validated result. Every step of that work has to meet the standards of the organizations that run those systems. This reflects how cautiously established organizations approach the technology, something Yan has seen firsthand. "Departments in established enterprises, running legacy systems under strict security and compliance requirements, are only beginning to use AI," she says. "They adopt it carefully, one well-proven use at a time."

This cautious approach has shaped how Yan thinks about the safeguards needed to make AI useful in enterprise environments. Her work addresses oversight throughout the agent's lifecycle: establishing the right conditions before an agent acts, maintaining visibility and control while it works, and providing evidence of what it has done once the task is complete. Together, these measures are intended to make each change functional, explainable, verifiable, and accountable.

Before the agent acts

In an enterprise platform, a single request can touch workflows, data tables, access rules, and integrations with other systems. A change that looks correct in isolation can conflict with configuration that an organization has built up over many years. Yan's work begins with the plan an agent produces before making those changes. Plan-validation checks examine the steps the agent intends to take before any of them are carried out, helping stop a flawed approach before it produces changes someone would later have to undo.

"An AI must understand what already exists, and why, before it can change anything safely," Yan says. She builds the validation checks each plan must pass, covering the structure of the live platform, the design the user approved, and the practices the company's specialists have ruled out. A plan that refers to something the platform does not contain, or strays from what was agreed, is returned to the agent with the reason. Only a plan that passes every check moves on to approval.

While the agent works

Yan's safeguards continue after a plan has been approved. Agents carry out their work in sandboxed environments, which contain the effects of a change while it is still being tested. A sandbox gives an agent somewhere to execute and check its work without touching the live platform that employees are using.

Alongside this, Yan built a governance layer that defines what an agent should not do. It flags changes that are likely to cause problems later, such as edits to components that shipped with the platform, and shows those risks to the person approving the change. In Yan's view, introducing AI into an enterprise does not remove the controls already in place. The AI system has to operate inside them.

After the agent has acted

Yan's work also addresses what happens after an agent finishes. Organizations need more than the final result. They need a reliable record of what happened, which actions were taken, and whether the work can be independently examined. "If an AI agent is going to make changes inside a company's systems, the responsible team needs a way to see what happened," Yan says. "Making those actions visible and auditable is part of the engineering problem."

Yan designed and built a security log export that delivers a signed, tamper-evident record of every agent action directly into the customer's own security tools. This allows the security team to examine agent activity alongside the other events it already monitors, using systems and workflows it is familiar with. Each record carries a digital signature. If a record is altered after it has been written and signed, the signature no longer matches, and the change can be detected.

The customer can therefore verify the integrity of the record and retain an account of the agent's activity that can be independently examined. For a regulated organization, the record can also support compliance work. Auditors reviewing a production platform typically ask who changed it, when, and under what authority. When an AI agent made the change, the signed log supplies those answers in a form the organization controls.

The system around the agent

Auditability does not make every AI action correct. What it does is give teams a verifiable record of what happened when something goes wrong, rather than leaving them to reconstruct events from the agent's own output. For Yan, this means looking beyond a model's ability to complete a task and considering the systems that govern how it operates.

An agent must do more than execute instructions. It needs to understand the environment it works in, follow the constraints set around it, and make its decisions and actions traceable. Yan's work treats those safeguards as part of the engineering required for AI to operate inside complex enterprise environments, where changes may affect systems that organizations have relied on for years.

As AI agents take on more responsibility inside enterprise platforms, organizations will have to consider more than what the technology can accomplish. They will also need confidence that its actions remain within acceptable boundaries, that problems can be investigated, and that the people responsible for their systems retain the visibility needed to oversee the work. For Yan, building that layer of accountability is part of making AI capable of taking on meaningful work inside the enterprise.