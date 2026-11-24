Tao Lin, a safeguards researcher at Anthropic, said this month that almost every person on Earth could eventually become permanently unemployable, warning that superhuman artificial intelligence (AI) could arrive by the end of 2027 and leave billions reliant on government welfare.

The prediction lands harder because of who made it. Lin is not an outside doomsayer but an insider at one of the labs racing to build the technology, and his interview appeared days before Anthropic's record-breaking initial public offering (IPO).

A Builder Sounding the Alarm

Speaking to the non-profit Palisade Research in an interview published on 15 November, Lin said it is very likely that 'pretty much all humans on Earth will become permanently unemployable'.

He doesn't expect the damage to hit overnight. He described workers first losing today's jobs, moving briefly into new roles, then finding almost nothing left to do.

Lin, who has spent around 18 months at Anthropic researching alignment and control, defined broadly superhuman AI as systems matching or exceeding top human experts in nearly every field, from programming to filmmaking to politics.

Once machines clear that bar, he argued, the labour market could eventually stop offering humans a way back in.

A Deadline Measured in Months

The timeline is what turns an abstract fear into a personal one. Lin put the arrival of broadly superhuman AI at roughly 1.3 years away, or around the end of 2027.

For readers, that puts the potential arrival of superhuman AI within months, although permanent unemployment could take longer.

He stopped short of forecasting instant mass joblessness. Anthropic's own January 2026 Economic Index found 52% of sampled Claude.ai conversations involved augmentation against 45% involving task automation, a split that complicates any claim of a sudden wipeout.

Research from Stanford University found no evidence of widespread job displacement, while a Federal Reserve study found no evidence that AI drove the overall slowdown in US job postings following the pandemic recovery.

A Warning Before the Record IPO

The timing is impossible to ignore. Anthropic filed to go public in late October and made its Nasdaq debut on 19 November under the ticker ANT, with total gross offering proceeds reaching $93.5 billion (£71.2 billion) following additional share sales.

Anthropic's employee compensation arrangements include equity awards tied to the company's stock.

The listing exposes the tension between commercial ambitions and AI safety. It could turn thousands of current and former employees into paper millionaires, according to Reuters.

Yet the company's commercial success depends partly on developing increasingly capable AI systems, even as researchers such as Lin warn of the risks those advances could bring.

The Case for Slowing Down

Lin's forecast is his personal assessment, not an official Anthropic prediction. He urged AI firms to slow research to about a quarter of today's pace and estimated a 20% chance of humanity losing meaningful control to advanced AI.

For now, the jobs are still here, and research has yet to establish widespread AI-driven job losses.

Yet the man helping to build Anthropic's safeguards says the clock is running, and his warning raises the prospect that, for ordinary workers, the welfare cheque, not the pay cheque, could eventually become the norm.