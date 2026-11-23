Donald Trump's intelligence chief has acknowledged that restricted American AI chips have reached places they should not, as US authorities investigate allegations that advanced NVIDIA processors were diverted to China.

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton made the admission on Fox News Sunday on 22 November, when presenter Shannon Bream asked whether he could rule out sensitive US technology reaching Chinese hands.

'Yes, there are chips that have ended up in places that they should not,' Clayton replied.

He cited a pending criminal case against three executives accused of diverting chips to China, brought while he was US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

'Everybody wants to get their hands on these chips,' he added, pointing to the technology's advantages.

BREAM: Can you say with any certainty that the highest level technology has not bled into Chinese hands?



DNI JAY CLAYTON: Yes, there are chips that have ended up in places they should not pic.twitter.com/jpABAshPeF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2026

Clayton did not identify the chips or link that case to NVIDIA.

$4.6B in Imports Under Scrutiny

His comments come amid an investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed, suspected of helping Chinese buyers obtain American chips despite export restrictions.

A Financial Times investigation published on 21 November described an alleged supply network involving Chinese gaming companies, Southeast Asian intermediaries, shell companies and figures linked to a Cambodian criminal syndicate.

According to trade records cited by the newspaper, Megaspeed's Malaysian subsidiary, Speedmatrix, imported approximately $4.6 billion worth of goods from US-based server supplier Aivres between December 2024 and December 2025.

Investigators suspect some advanced NVIDIA chips were subsequently diverted to China. The import figure does not establish how many restricted chips, if any, reached Chinese customers through those shipments.

The US began restricting exports of advanced semiconductors to China in 2022, citing national security concerns, and tightened the rules in subsequent years.

The Commerce Department began examining Megaspeed in 2024 after identifying suspicious activity. American officials interviewed its then-chief executive, Alice Huang, in Singapore in June 2025.

The Justice Department now leads the criminal investigation. Megaspeed denies wrongdoing and has hired outside lawyers to review the allegations.

NVIDIA Leadership Scandal Deepens Dispute

The investigation has drawn greater attention since NVIDIA chief Jensen Huang resigned on 12 November following revelations of an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang.

US intelligence officials reportedly suspected she had ties to Chinese intelligence, but the allegation remains unproven. Clayton declined to say whether she had spied for Beijing or whether the relationship compromised American technology.

The controversy has also split Trump's administration. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accused NVIDIA of a 'culture of non-compliance' and previously urged a leadership shake-up.

He softened his position on Sunday after Trump voiced support for Jensen Huang's possible return. Asked whether Huang should return, Bessent said officials first needed to establish 'where the buck stops'.

Congress Demands Answers

Republican senator John Kennedy accused Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's department of either incompetence or allowing China to bypass export controls.

'It appears that they knowingly allowed this to happen,' Kennedy told NBC, calling for Lutnick and Bessent to answer questions before the Senate Banking Committee.

Democratic congressman Jim Himes also demanded answers about the alleged diversions.

'We got to get to the bottom of this, and we haven't even begun to get the facts we need here,' Himes said.