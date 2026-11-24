Alphabet's Google is exploring a future in which your television does not simply recommend what to watch but creates entire shows featuring you as the main character, using your viewing history, personal information, face, and voice to generate customised entertainment—with advertisements inserted directly into the AI-produced videos.

The concept is outlined in a newly published Google patent application titled 'Creating a Channel of Video Experiences Tailored to a User.' Published on 19th November, the patent filing describes an AI-powered television channel that generates original videos based on individual viewing preferences, demographic information, and other data collected from connected devices.

Rather than scrolling through conventional streaming recommendations, viewers could be presented with a personalised channel called 'My Channel', featuring a selection of AI-generated programmes designed around their interests.

You Could Become the Star of Your Own AI-Generated Shows

One of the more striking elements of the patent is its proposal to make viewers the protagonists of their own entertainment.

The system could generate a digital avatar representing the user and incorporate their voice into customised videos. This would allow AI-generated characters to resemble viewers and potentially speak using a reproduction of their voices.

The patent describes different entertainment scenarios, including crime comedies, romantic comedies, science-fiction adventures, and action thrillers. The AI would combine preferred genres and viewing patterns to develop narratives tailored to individual users.

The technology would rely on a large language model to interpret user information and generate instructions for producing the videos.

Your Viewing History and Location Could Shape the Content

The proposed system would draw on several categories of information to determine what appears on a viewer's personalised channel. These include previous viewing activity, preferred entertainment genres, demographic information, and contextual details collected from connected devices.

The patent specifically identifies internet protocol addresses, device language settings, and GPS coordinates as potential sources of contextual information. Google's proposed system would combine these details to construct prompts for an AI model, which would generate videos reflecting the user's interests and circumstances.

The process could also operate automatically. The patent describes triggers that initiate content generation at scheduled intervals or following specific events, with one implementation allowing prompts to be created without direct user input.

The system could generate different content for different devices, meaning a person's television and smartphone might receive separate personalised experiences.

AI-Generated Entertainment Could Come With More Advertising

The commercial implications become particularly interesting when advertising enters the picture. The patent describes an advertising server equipped with an 'advertising stitcher' that inserts advertisements into customised media content before it is delivered to viewers.

This means personalised entertainment could become another advertising opportunity, with companies potentially placing promotional material inside videos generated around individual preferences.

Instead of simply displaying conventional commercial breaks, the proposed system could integrate advertising into an entertainment experience designed specifically for each viewer.

However, the patent does not establish how ads would be selected or whether they would directly reflect a person's viewing history or demographic profile.

Despite the ambitious proposal, there is no confirmation that Google intends to introduce the technology as a commercial product. The application was filed on 13 May 2025 and published on 19 November 2026. Its publication documents a proposed technical system, not a confirmed product launch or commitment to deploy the technology.

For now, the idea raises broader questions about how much personal information consumers might be willing to exchange for entertainment that puts them at the centre of every story—particularly when that experience could also become another vehicle for targeted advertising.