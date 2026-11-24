Apollo and Goldman Sachs priced approximately $44 billion (about £33.6 billion) in notes on Friday, 20 November, to finance GPU and related equipment purchases for SpaceX. The equipment will be leased under a separate arrangement worth about $40 billion (about £30.5 billion). Apollo and Goldman Sachs described the financing as the largest GPU financing to date. A day later, Musk wrote that 'the cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year.'

Musk's worry is working capital, the cash firms need to pay bills before income arrives. He said delays before new chips earn money would add hundreds of billions of dollars to that need. He asked where those dollars would come from. SpaceX's chips are due next year, so it could face the same wait.

What Musk Said About the Wait

Musk runs SpaceX, which took over his AI company xAI in February and builds data centres, buildings full of computers. In his post on X on Saturday 21 November, he said switching on, cooling, and running that much computing power reliably was extremely hard. Each new data centre has to finish those steps before its chips can earn money. The post below gave no workings or sources for his estimate.

Getting this amount of compute turned on, cooled and working reliably is incredibly hard.



The cash shortage is also going to be nuts next year. Even cumulative industry delays of a few months between paying for compute and getting it reliable enough to generate revenue will… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2026

Gary Marcus, a professor emeritus at New York University and a critic of the AI boom, replied on X within hours. He said the warning showed that even Musk thought the industry needed huge sums from outside backers to keep going. Marcus added that 'the jig is almost up.' Musk's own post named no firms, and it did not say that any company was close to running out of money.

How the Chip Deal Works

Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs raised the $44 billion by selling notes. Notes are debt securities that investors buy in return for interest. Under an October agreement worth about $40 billion, an entity managed by Apollo Global Management will lease Nvidia's Vera Rubin GPUs and related equipment to SpaceX. The chips should arrive in the first half of 2027, the deal announcement said, and SpaceX starts paying rent as each delivery comes in.

Investors wanted more of the notes than were on offer, so Apollo Global Management and Goldman Sachs made the sale bigger. Funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and capital accounts advised by KKR, made anchor commitments. 'SpaceX is one of the most ambitious builders of compute in the world,' said Jamshid Ehsani, a partner at Apollo Global Management. Musk made no mention of the deal, or of SpaceX's chip plans, in his post.

What Happens in 2027

Institutional investors were still backing AI chip purchases last week. An October statement on the rental deal said the chips would serve SpaceX's computing customers. SpaceX earns from those customers only once the chips are running.

The wait between SpaceX's first rent payment and first paying customer is the kind of gap Musk warned the AI industry about. Its length in 2027 will show whether his forecast holds and lenders keep backing AI chip deals this large.