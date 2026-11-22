Sound Ventures, the venture capital firm co-founded by Ashton Kutcher, could hold an Anthropic stake worth about $7 billion (£5.53 billion), following a reported $435 million (£344 million) investment in 2023.

The figures suggest a substantial paper gain, but do not establish a personal $7 billion fortune for the actor. Nor does the available reporting show that his wife, Mila Kunis, advised him against this particular investment.

Newsweek reported that Sound Ventures invested $435 million (£344 million) in Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company, in 2023. Bloomberg reported that the firm owns 0.5 per cent of the business. The reported stake, therefore, belongs to Sound Ventures, not necessarily to Kutcher himself.

The reported $7 billion (£5.53 billion) value is based on an estimated $1.4 trillion (£1.11 trillion) flotation valuation. Reports say Anthropic began trading on 19 November, but do not specify the year. IBTimes UK has not independently verified these figures, and the available information does not establish the terms or timing of any sale.

A valuation is not cash in hand. The holding's value could change, and a gain would be realised only if shares were sold.

What Sound Ventures' Anthropic Stake Could Mean

Kutcher co-founded Sound Ventures in 2015. He has since stepped back from his role as a partner, but remains a senior adviser, according to the information supplied. That distinction matters when assessing headlines that imply the investment has made him personally richer by billions.

His technology investments began before Sound Ventures. Kutcher co-founded A-Grade Investments in 2010, which backed companies including Spotify, Uber and Airbnb.

Those earlier bets help explain why his venture capital record attracts attention, but they do not reveal how much money he personally made from each one.

Kutcher has described how he changed his mind about Uber. In a 2017 interview with Business Insider, he said he initially passed when the company's chief executive approached him. He later reconsidered after seeing 'there was a product market fit there'.

He also recalled questioning the idea behind Airbnb, asking, 'Who's going to want a stranger sleeping on their couch?' In the interview, Kutcher argued that strong companies can emerge when founders challenge assumptions that others take for granted. That offers context for his investment approach, not proof that every unconventional idea will succeed.

Mila Kunis' Doubts Were About Earlier Ideas

Kunis has spoken publicly about questioning some of her husband's earlier ideas. Her comments concerned Uber, Airbnb and cryptocurrency, not Anthropic. The available reporting provides no evidence that she advised him against the AI investment.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, Kunis recalled Kutcher explaining Uber as a taxi service anyone could drive. 'That's the worst idea ever,' she said she thought at first. She recalled being 'furious' when he suggested she try the service, because it meant getting into a car with a stranger.

She described a similar exchange about cryptocurrency. When Kutcher raised the idea of mining for money, she asked who would make it safe. He replied, 'That's the point.' Kunis said that ideas he brought home could sound 'ludicrous', including paying to sleep on someone's couch.

Yet she also said she now uses Airbnb, Uber and cryptocurrency. 'I have never been happier to be wrong,' she said. The anecdote explains the headline's reference to Kunis's scepticism, but it should not be mistaken for opposition to the Anthropic investment.

Kutcher and Kunis met while acting on That '70s Show, began dating in 2012 and married in 2015. They have two children. Their investment stories offer a glimpse of their different first reactions, but the reported Anthropic figures remain estimates tied to a company valuation.