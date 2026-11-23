A bizarre video of two artificial intelligence (AI) avatars trapped in an endless job interview has gone viral on X, prompting jokes about the future of recruitment as employers increasingly turn to AI to handle applications and screen candidates.

The clip, originally shared by Graham Dot Zip on YouTube, shows what appears to be a staged parody virtual job interview involving two AI-generated participants. In a humorous twist, one person reportedly realises his interviewer is also an AI, allowing his own AI assistant to take over the conversation before he walks away, leaving the two digital personalities exchanging pleasantries without reaching a conclusion.

The unusual interaction was reposted on X, where users found the apparent endless conversation amusing while questioning whether companies relying heavily on automated recruitment tools are creating a system that could become increasingly disconnected from real people. The clip has also fuelled conversations about whether AI is becoming too involved in decisions that could significantly affect people's livelihoods.

AI Job Interviews Become a Growing Recruitment Trend

The viral video arrives as employers increasingly explore AI-powered recruitment tools to manage the growing number of applications they receive. While automation promises to make hiring faster and more efficient, its expanding role has also raised questions about whether candidates are being evaluated fairly and whether companies are losing meaningful human interaction during the recruitment process.

According to a report from Human Resources Director (HRD), more than half of employers surveyed are already using structured AI interviews, with the figure increasing to 73 percent when companies planning to introduce the technology within the next 12 months are included.

The findings came from Greenhouse's survey of 1,347 recruiters and hiring managers across the US, UK, Ireland, Germany and Australia. The growing adoption of AI interviews is partly driven by an influx of applications, many of which are reportedly generated or assisted by AI, making it increasingly difficult for recruitment teams to identify suitable candidates.

So this guy found out his job interviewer was AI, so he let his own AI take over the interview and he simply walked away.

Leaving the two AI's trapped in an endless cycle of saying goodbye to each other and neither having the intelligence to actually end the conversation......… pic.twitter.com/pHs7Po0TBD — Richard (@ricwe123) November 22, 2026

However, the situation has also created another problem. Greenhouse found that 90 percent of employers believed they had rejected genuine candidates because their applications appeared fake or AI-generated. Meanwhile, 34 percent admitted they frequently screened out legitimate applicants for the same reason.

'Two AIs Talking to Each Other' Sparks Debate Online

The viral clip has attracted humorous reactions from X users, with some comparing the exchange to a conversation between an AI chatbot and a parrot, while others joked about the apparent lack of intelligence behind systems designed to simulate human interaction.

One user described the scenario as an AI interviewing another AI before the human participant simply walked away, leaving both digital assistants stuck in a seemingly endless cycle of farewells.

Another commenter compared the exchange to a conversation between an AI and a parrot, while someone else suggested the video highlighted how technology could possess extensive knowledge without necessarily demonstrating genuine intelligence.

Others viewed the clip as a warning about companies that rely too heavily on automated interviews, arguing that employers should be able to conduct proper, face-to-face conversations with prospective employees rather than outsourcing the process entirely to technology.

Can AI Solve the Hiring Problem?

Despite the growing criticism, employers are adopting AI interviews in an attempt to make recruitment more manageable. Greenhouse's findings suggest that 54 percent of companies using the technology said it helped them assess more applicants than they could handle through manual screening alone.

Some employers also reported improvements in candidate experience and said AI-assisted recruitment helped them discover promising applicants who might otherwise have been overlooked.

However, the report cautioned that automation alone would not resolve recruitment challenges. Greenhouse found that 97 percent of applications never reach an interview, while the average US position takes 62 days to fill.

As AI continues to reshape recruitment, the viral video has offered an amusing glimpse of what happens when automation takes over human interactions — even if the real-world consequences of AI-driven hiring are far more serious than two chatbots failing to end a conversation.