Elon Musk said Anthropic was most likely to seek an additional 10 gigawatts of computing capacity from SpaceX, potentially expanding the companies' existing commercial relationship.

Speaking to Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit on 18 November, Musk said Anthropic had told him its 'highest probability outcome' was that it would want 'an incremental 10 gigawatts of compute from SpaceX'. He called it 'a big number'.

The statement describes prospective demand, not a confirmed order or contract. Musk gave no delivery schedule. The 10-gigawatt figure is about 4.5 times SpaceX's target of nearly 2.2 gigawatts of nameplate compute capacity by the end of October.

Musk Describes Anthropic's Potential Demand

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude family of models, already has agreements to obtain computing capacity from SpaceX. Asked whether the company might stop renting, Musk said he thought that was unlikely. He said Anthropic had told him it was 'extremely likely' to continue renting from SpaceX and wanted significantly more.

Anthropic has not publicly announced a further 10-gigawatt agreement. Musk did not say the company had approved the additional requirement or agreed to pay for it. The potential expansion is separate from its existing contracts.

SpaceX Sets Higher Capacity and Infrastructure Targets

SpaceX reported 1.7 gigawatts of nameplate compute capacity as of 30 September. On its 20 October earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen said the company expected nearly 2.2 gigawatts by the end of October and 2.5 gigawatts to 3 gigawatts by the end of 2026.

The October figure was a target, not confirmation of delivery. As of 24 November, SpaceX had not publicly confirmed whether it had met that target.

On the same call, Musk said he would be surprised if SpaceX brought online less than 13 gigawatts of compute by the end of 2027. He said the company aimed to add 20 gigawatts of incremental power next year, citing power, cooling and electrical equipment as constraints.

If achieved, the additional power would bring SpaceX's total power capacity to about 23 gigawatts. Musk said he did not expect the full increase to be achieved, describing 20 gigawatts as difficult but possible. Separately, he said he was highly confident SpaceX could add 10 gigawatts of compute in 2027, with a small possibility of exceeding 20 gigawatts.

SEC Filing Details Existing Anthropic Agreements

Anthropic's 10 November amended registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed agreements with SpaceX.AI LLC, formerly X.AI LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. The arrangements provide access to computing capacity powered by NVIDIA GPUs.

Anthropic said it had agreed to spend up to $120.5 billion under the agreements, which extend into 2029. The filing estimates payments of about $3.1 billion a month once all contracted capacity is delivered, which Anthropic expected in December 2026. Different fees apply during the ramp-up, so the figure represents the expected monthly amount at full delivery, not necessarily current payments.

The agreements have initial non-cancellable periods ending in January and March 2027. After each initial period expires, either party may cancel the relevant agreement with 90 days' advance written notice.

Anthropic's Reported Share of SpaceX Revenue

SpaceX's third-quarter filing said one customer, identified as Customer B, accounted for 34.5% of revenue. Bloomberg reported on 29 October that the customer was Anthropic, citing a person familiar with the matter. SpaceX did not identify Anthropic by name in its filing.

The existing revenue share does not establish whether Anthropic will increase its spending. Neither company has disclosed an additional order, its potential value or a timetable for supplying the extra capacity.