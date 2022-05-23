Much has been said about the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga that ultimately ended over the weekend with the striker deciding to sign a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain. Following the confirmation of Mbappe's decision, it has now been claimed that fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane has decided to snub PSG's offer to have him take over the managerial role from Mauricio Pochettino.

According to French publication Telefoot, the former Real Madrid player and manager has opted not to take on the PSG challenge after Mbappe decided to slam the door across the faces of his former colleagues at the Santiago Bernabeu. Zidane is one of the most successful managers in Real Madrid history and it is a well-known fact that he is a strong admirer of Mbappe. In fact, he had been at the core of Los Blancos' desire to sign the French forward, but the 23-year-old's rejection has left a bitter taste in the mouth for everyone even remotely connected to Real Madrid.

PSG's Argentine manager has been on the chopping block despite the fact that he led the club to a very comfortable Ligue 1 title. Zidane was reportedly used by the club as one of the bargaining chips to convince Mbappe to stay, with the latter also a big admirer of the French national team legend. However, now that Mbappe has agreed to the extension, it seems that he may not be getting a chance to work with Zidane after all.

Read more Real Madrid fans 'disgusted' with 'money Mbappe'

Real Madrid supporters are unhappy by the way Mbappe dragged the transfer decision to the last moment. His representatives engaged in meetings and negotiations with the Real Madrid hierarchy before ultimately deciding to throw their offer back at their faces. It is unclear what Zidane thinks about what transpired, but it was always clear that it would be hard to convince him to join PSG simply because of his ties to big rivals Marseilles.

Zidane is also believed to be eyeing the managerial position at the French National Team, which is expected to be vacated by Didier Deschamps after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, Diario AS claims that PSG have not given up yet. The Emir of Qatar, who owns the club, is reportedly reaching out to Zidane directly, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to make him an offer he can't refuse. Meanwhile, other big changes are expected at PSG, with sporting director Leonardo also set to be replaced.