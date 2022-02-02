Paris Saint-Germain are determined to dominate all competitions this season, and they feel that current manager Mauricio Pochettino has not been able to live up to expectations. Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has been linked to the job in charge of the French giants, but it has been reported that his links with the Spanish club are keeping him away from the post.

According to Football España, Zidane was actively being courted by PSG management, but the fact the the club has been drawn against Real Madrid in the last-16 of the Champions League has thwarted the deal. It is unclear if it is Zidane himself who refused to take the helm against his former club, or if it was the French club's call.

Truth be told, PSG are not necessarily in a bad situation. They have a commanding lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table, and are still in the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League. However, their performances have not satisfied the club's Qatari owners, especially after they were booted out by Nice in the Coupe de France earlier this week.

Based on the investment that has gone into the club, upper management believe there should be fireworks and silverware coming in from all fronts this season. The pressure is especially high, now that it has become clear that they will not be able to maximise the use of their much-hyped attacking trident composed of Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

Neymar has been out for extended periods due to injury, and Messi has also been dealing with fitness issues. Mbappe has been doing well, but he is expected to join Real Madrid in the summer, putting an end to the attacking dream team.

PSG will host Real Madrid in the first leg on February 15, and they will visit the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9. It certainly won't be an ideal homecoming if Zidane was on the opponent's bench. However, if PSG lose, the French legend may very well be seen taking the reins at the Pars des Princes.