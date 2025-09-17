Cardi B Pregnant With Stefon Diggs' Baby: Internet Reactions To Surprise Announcement
The rapper revealed she is expecting her fourth child — her first with Diggs — and fans online were quick to celebrate
Cardi B has confirmed she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, sparking an outpouring of reactions across social media. The Grammy-winning rapper revealed the news in a glamorous announcement, and within minutes, fans took to Instagram and X to share excitement, memes and speculation about the celebrity pairing.
Many users praised the couple as a 'power duo', with some celebrating the mix of Cardi's music stardom and Diggs' athletic success. Others expressed surprise at the reveal, given the pair had kept their romance relatively private until now. One fan wrote, 'This is the crossover I never expected — but I'm here for it.' Memes highlighting the blending of hip-hop and the NFL quickly went viral, spreading the news even faster.
Still, alongside the excitement, some fans raised questions about how Cardi B and Diggs will juggle their busy schedules, with her upcoming projects and his NFL season both demanding heavy commitments. But the overwhelming tone online was celebratory, with supporters calling the pregnancy announcement 'iconic' and 'the most Cardi B way to break the internet'. The news has firmly cemented the couple as one of 2025's most talked-about celebrity pairings.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Entertainment