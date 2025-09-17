Cardi B has confirmed she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs, sparking an outpouring of reactions across social media. The Grammy-winning rapper revealed the news in a glamorous announcement, and within minutes, fans took to Instagram and X to share excitement, memes and speculation about the celebrity pairing.

Many users praised the couple as a 'power duo', with some celebrating the mix of Cardi's music stardom and Diggs' athletic success. Others expressed surprise at the reveal, given the pair had kept their romance relatively private until now. One fan wrote, 'This is the crossover I never expected — but I'm here for it.' Memes highlighting the blending of hip-hop and the NFL quickly went viral, spreading the news even faster.

Cardi B is pregnant and expecting a child with Stefon Diggs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQDcfppib3 — ໊ (@cardibnet) September 17, 2025

Me when Cardi B announced that she’s having another baby with Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/uKK9LcKyo8 — DeMarko (@freakymarko) September 17, 2025

Ice spice being one of the first female rappers to give Cardi B her flowers for opening the doors for female rap wasn’t expecting that……… pic.twitter.com/IaIcUk6lfg — Clintel (@cilntel) September 16, 2025

Cardi B is going through a divorce she supposed to be just having fun, getting her rocks off. You’re not supposed to get knocked up girl 😩 — Toni Childs (@Vitaminndeee) September 17, 2025

Cardi B is pregnant with her 4th baby, her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs:



"I'm having a baby with my boyfriend Stefon Diggs. I've been putting in all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby." pic.twitter.com/EmLJIBgxiq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2025

Congrats to Cardi B announcing to Gayle King, that she’s pregnant by Stefon Diggs. She had social media in a frenzy about whether she was or wasn’t - and that’s because it was NOT our business. My sentiments are the same, wait on women to announce their pregnancy. pic.twitter.com/8rQrgFit78 — Jerome Trammel, M.B.A (@MrJeromeTrammel) September 17, 2025

Still, alongside the excitement, some fans raised questions about how Cardi B and Diggs will juggle their busy schedules, with her upcoming projects and his NFL season both demanding heavy commitments. But the overwhelming tone online was celebratory, with supporters calling the pregnancy announcement 'iconic' and 'the most Cardi B way to break the internet'. The news has firmly cemented the couple as one of 2025's most talked-about celebrity pairings.