Fans React As 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Trailer Reveals Pedro Pascal And Baby Yoda's Return
Fans excited by Pedro Pascal's return, Baby Yoda antics and Sigourney Weaver casting
The first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu has arrived and the Star Wars fandom is already abuzz. Released 22 September 2025, the teaser gives fans a look at Pedro Pascal reprising his role as Din Djarin, Baby Yoda (Grogu) being his adorable self and new cast members including Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White (Rotta the Hutt). The film is slated for theatrical release on 22 May 2026, in part directed and co-written by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
Social media immediately lit up. On X/Twitter, posts praising Grogu's cute moments in the trailer dominate, with fans especially taken by scenes of him exploring with a mini telescope. Reddit threads are dissecting the plot hints — new Republic politics, Empire remnants and Rotta's role — while others debate whether the movie will lean more heavily into action or character development.
Some commentary also reflects concern. A few fans wonder if the cinematic version will lose the intimacy and quiet moments that made the series special. Others point out that after the delays and shifts in Star Wars' film strategy (post-Hollywood strikes), expectations are high — some say too high. Still, the consensus online seems positive: many are calling this trailer a strong return to what they love about The Mandalorian.
