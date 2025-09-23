The first trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu has arrived and the Star Wars fandom is already abuzz. Released 22 September 2025, the teaser gives fans a look at Pedro Pascal reprising his role as Din Djarin, Baby Yoda (Grogu) being his adorable self and new cast members including Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White (Rotta the Hutt). The film is slated for theatrical release on 22 May 2026, in part directed and co-written by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Social media immediately lit up. On X/Twitter, posts praising Grogu's cute moments in the trailer dominate, with fans especially taken by scenes of him exploring with a mini telescope. Reddit threads are dissecting the plot hints — new Republic politics, Empire remnants and Rotta's role — while others debate whether the movie will lean more heavily into action or character development.

Movies based on TV shows used to mean a huge bump in production value. If it looks and feels exactly the same as the TV version, what's the appeal? https://t.co/1CItdLtQLl — Man Carrying Thing (@ManCarrying) September 22, 2025

First poster for 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'



In theaters May 22, 2026 pic.twitter.com/9q4SlWDTKS — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 22, 2025

Whhhhhhhhy is this their return to theatres. This is such a a massive mistake. https://t.co/uuRtKmbCYa — EckhartsLadder (@EckhartsLadder) September 22, 2025

could you make it look a bit more boring thanks https://t.co/m4dU8Wn8We — josh tenet (@joshtenet) September 22, 2025

this is so embarrassing like just put it on disney plus bro https://t.co/6P57cBj0PI — Haala 🚬🐥 (@haalasback) September 22, 2025

my world stopped the day The Force Awakens trailer dropped and I probably won’t even remember this trailer happened by lunch time https://t.co/FDceDZ31gF — Cade Onder (@Cade_Onder) September 22, 2025

You’d think a major motion picture would look better than an episode of a streaming show but I guess this is where we’re at these days https://t.co/l1W4IEj7Y0 — oscar (@_onthewayjay) September 22, 2025

THIS LOOKS SO PEAK!!! I'M SO SEATED!!! https://t.co/LAzEs2DKpL — Chopper (@Chopper_Rebel) September 22, 2025

Some commentary also reflects concern. A few fans wonder if the cinematic version will lose the intimacy and quiet moments that made the series special. Others point out that after the delays and shifts in Star Wars' film strategy (post-Hollywood strikes), expectations are high — some say too high. Still, the consensus online seems positive: many are calling this trailer a strong return to what they love about The Mandalorian.