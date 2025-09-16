Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, known globally as Taylor Swift's fiance, sparked criticism after warming up in a pregame shirt supporting suspended teammate Rashee Rice. Alongside wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, Kelce wore a black tee reading 'Free 4' with Rice's photo before the Chiefs' clash against the Eagles. Rice, 25, is serving a six-game NFL suspension after pleading guilty to multiple felonies in a 2024 high-speed crash that injured several people.

The display drew backlash across social media, where many said Kelce's celebrity status — heightened by his high-profile relationship with Swift — made the show of solidarity especially tone-deaf. Critics argued that the move seemed to minimise Rice's crimes, with one lawyer for a victim calling it 'classless'. Others suggested Kelce risked overshadowing the team and bringing negative publicity at a time when Swift's fanbase often amplifies his every move.

Multiple Chiefs players wore shirts in support of suspended teammate Rashee Rice prior to their home opener against the Eagles Sunday.



STORY >>> https://t.co/GESN7qTlY8 pic.twitter.com/vL3NHYhAsF — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 14, 2025

Rashee Rice was going 119mph before crashing his Lamborghini, hitting six vehicles, injuring four people, then fleeing the scene. He's lucky nobody died.



Bizarre behavior from a team considering Rice hasn't shown remorse. His "remorse" was even questioned by the judge as being… https://t.co/3lebVD5Isc — Nick Godin (@FlyingOrr) September 15, 2025

That’s an awful, awful look for the Chiefs https://t.co/JkzLVGA0Px — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 15, 2025

Head coach Andy Reid downplayed the controversy, insisting the shirts were not meant as defiance of the league but as an act of friendship. 'These guys love Rashee ... they want him to feel part of it in their own way', Reid said after the game. Still, with Swift's name attached to nearly every Kelce headline, the gesture has ignited debate far beyond football circles.