Taylor Swift's Fiance Travis Kelce Slammed For 'Free 4' Suspended Rashee Rice Shirt
Head coach Andy Reid downplayed the controversy, insisting the shirts were not meant as defiance of the league but as an act of friendship
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, known globally as Taylor Swift's fiance, sparked criticism after warming up in a pregame shirt supporting suspended teammate Rashee Rice. Alongside wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, Kelce wore a black tee reading 'Free 4' with Rice's photo before the Chiefs' clash against the Eagles. Rice, 25, is serving a six-game NFL suspension after pleading guilty to multiple felonies in a 2024 high-speed crash that injured several people.
The display drew backlash across social media, where many said Kelce's celebrity status — heightened by his high-profile relationship with Swift — made the show of solidarity especially tone-deaf. Critics argued that the move seemed to minimise Rice's crimes, with one lawyer for a victim calling it 'classless'. Others suggested Kelce risked overshadowing the team and bringing negative publicity at a time when Swift's fanbase often amplifies his every move.
Head coach Andy Reid downplayed the controversy, insisting the shirts were not meant as defiance of the league but as an act of friendship. 'These guys love Rashee ... they want him to feel part of it in their own way', Reid said after the game. Still, with Swift's name attached to nearly every Kelce headline, the gesture has ignited debate far beyond football circles.
