Zoey Deutch is thankful to have come out healthy after going through COVID-19 and quarantining for nearly two months.

The "Politician" star opened up about her month-long battle and recovery from the disease on Tuesday. She shared that she had it "early on, before the shutdown" and revealed that a group of her friends tested positive too. She said that people kept asking her where she got it but she honestly does not know.

"I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they're saying you're supposed to," Deutch said in an essay for Vulture.

"I'm okay now. I'm so grateful for my health and I also feel guilty, in a way, for making it out okay," she continued. "I think this virus is bringing up so many conflicting emotions. I have to say I'm also so grateful for my inherent neuroses, which caused me to stay inside before I was supposed to," she added.

Deutch talked about her COVID-19 symptoms where she acknowledged that people have different reactions to the novel coronavirus. One of her friends only lost the sense of taste and smell, one had no symptoms at all, and another was hospitalised with the "normal" symptoms. She, on the other hand, "had a sore throat and felt totally delirious" like she was losing her mind.

The 25-year-old "Before I Fall" star said she has been on quarantine "longer than there was a mandated shut-in." She stayed inside for nearly two months and "minimally go out, with a mask." She then stressed the importance of wearing a mask without sounding "preachy."

"It's so important to wear a mask when you go out, even if you think you're okay and think you don't have it or think it's allergies. You just don't know if you have it or not," she said.

Deutch is thankful that she is "healthy" and that she is "safe and not immunocompromised and have access to doctors." She considered herself "incredibly privileged" but noted that "not everyone shares that privilege" so she reminded readers "to be extra careful for those who don't by wearing masks."