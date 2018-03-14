Jeff Goldblum is set to reprise his iconic role as Dr Ian Malcolm for a second time this summer when he guides players through upcoming video game Jurassic World: Evolution. He's already set to feature in big screen sequel Fallen Kingdom this June.

Developed by Frontier Developments, Evolution is a theme park builder in a similar vein to the studio's recent hit Planet Coaster and 2003's cult tie-in Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis for PS2, Xbox and PC.

The news was announced by the actor himself in typically eccentric style.

"I'm going to be with you the whole game as Dr Ian Malcolm," he said in a short video. "I highly recommend it. It gets 10 Goldblums out of a possible 10 Goldblums. That's my highest rating."

A press release added: "Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World."

Goldblum hasn't made a big screen appearance as his iconic character since 1997's The Lost World. Sam Neill led Jurassic Park 3 in 2001 and Jurassic World was led by a new cast. He did appear on the back of a book however.

Malcolm will appear in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in what will likely be a small role. In fact, Evolution will likely offer more Goldblum bang for your buck.

Our money is on Goldblum supplying a voiceover for the tutorial elements of the game, which will see players build their own dinosaur theme parks and deal with the catastrophes constantly trying to free the scaly beasts from their enclosures.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set for release on 6 June. Evolution is set for summer, with a more specific launch date likely to fall around the same time as the film.