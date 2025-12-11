It was a strange time on the internet when you could not scroll through TikTok without seeing a certain high ponytail and hearing a familiar falsetto.

For a moment, it seemed Paige Niemann, the viral Ariana Grande doppelgänger, was everywhere—especially during the press tour for the first Wicked film. But that constant stream of content has now slowed to a trickle; the impersonator who once seemed inescapable has all but disappeared from public view, a sudden retreat that came on the heels of intense online backlash.

From Viral Fame To 'Disrespectful' Accusations

Her journey into the viral spotlight began back in 2019. Paige first caught the internet's eye by masterfully recreating one of Ariana Grande's most beloved early looks: the bubbly, red-haired Cat Valentine from Victorious. At first, the resemblance was celebrated; Paige even claimed that Ariana was supportive of the homage, revealing that the star had reached out to offer hugs at the Sweetener Tour.

However, the tide turned as the impersonation deepened. What began as a tribute morphed into something many fans found unsettling. Specifically, people found Paige's dedication to the bit 'disrespectful' after she created an OnlyFans off the back of her Ariana in Wicked impersonations. The move to monetise the singer's likeness on an adult platform was the breaking point for many Arianators.

'I need Ariana to come back to Twitter and cuss out Paige Niemann real bad, then just deactivate and say nothing,' one person said at the time. Another wrote, 'Nah, but I would be hella mad if someone made their whole personality impersonating me and then made an OF.'

Why The Star Called The Tribute 'Bizarre'

The situation escalated when the singer herself weighed in. Though Paige initially claimed that Ariana was supportive of the identity theft, the mood shifted publicly. Ariana later called it 'bizarre' whilst resharing a video where someone called celebrity impersonations 'degrading.'

The comment was a devastating blow to the impersonator's credibility. While Paige never responded to the allegations directly, the fallout was visible. Pretty soon after the Wicked part one press tour, she massively dialled back her output on social media, signalling a retreat from the persona that made her famous.

Why Paige Niemann Has Vanished From Your Feed

So, what happened to Ariana Grande's impersonator, Paige Niemann?

Paige Niemann was posting constantly around the first Wicked release, usually dropping video after video dressed in Ariana garb and doing her best impression of the singer's voice. Naturally, you'd think she'd pop up again with the recent release of Wicked: For Good, but that wasn't the case.

Paige's posts on Instagram dropped off massively over the last year. While she was initially posting multiple times a week, that soon turned into once a month. Now, a full year after she went viral, Paige is posting once every few months. The last addition to her feed was on Halloween when she uploaded a picture with a bedazzled scream mask alongside the caption: 'I'm acc blonde but happy Halloween.'

In the comments, people once again ripped her apart. 'Isn't it Halloween for you every day? Since you keep dressing up like Ari and copying her every move, this is so sad,' one person quipped.

Things are even more silent over on her TikTok, where she's posting considerably less than before. Again, she seems to have actively turned away from impersonating Ariana – or covering Wicked, a musical she clearly loved. Her most recent post was last month, and it showed her in green bodypaint as Elphaba.

A Tense Red Carpet Return Without The Ponytail

People have definitely clocked Paige retreating into the depths of the internet, as one person wrote: 'You guys literally bullied this girl off TikTok. Leave her alone.' Another added alongside a love heart, 'Wish you would post more.'

Just this week, Paige seemed on edge as she gave an interview on a red carpet. She looked noticeably different, doing away with the Ariana-esque look as she skirted around mentioning her idol's name. It was a far cry from the confident Ariana impersonator of previous years. While she was undoubtedly in the wrong for her Ariana Grande impersonations, it's sad that Paige Niemann seemingly retreated from the internet because of the backlash.