The man who carried out a deadly attack on a Michigan church has been identified as Thomas Jacob Sanford, a 40-year-old from Burton. Authorities say Sanford rammed his vehicle into the building before opening fire with an assault rifle and setting parts of the sanctuary alight. He was killed minutes later in a gun battle with police.

The incident, which shocked worshippers and nearby residents, unfolded with little warning. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as shots rang out and flames spread through the building. Investigators are now examining Sanford's background as they try to understand what drove him to target a house of worship.

Police have released only limited details about Sanford's life. Media reports have pieced together fragments, but his motive remains unconfirmed. Officials say it could take weeks before a fuller picture emerges.

Military Background

Several media reports suggest Sanford was a former US Marine who served in Iraq between 2004 and 2008. Outlets such as The Daily Beast and Deseret News cited this detail, although official military confirmation has not yet been released. One report states he was deployed to Iraq from August 2007 to March 2008 and held the rank of sergeant. Investigators are expected to examine whether his service history played a role in the attack.

The Attack and Police Response

Police say Sanford drove his truck into the church wall before firing on those inside with an assault-style weapon. According to Fox 2 Detroit, investigators believe he used petrol as an accelerant to start fires in parts of the structure. Some outlets have also reported that explosive devices were recovered at the scene, though their role has not been confirmed.

The assault began at approximately 10:25 a.m., and responding officers arrived within about 30 seconds. A Grand Blanc Township officer and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer exchanged fire with Sanford outside the building. He was reportedly killed roughly eight minutes after the first emergency call, with officials crediting the rapid response for preventing further casualties, Reuters reported.

Family Life

Sanford was married and had at least one child, according to reports in US media. Outlets such as Fox News noted that his family has previously faced health challenges, though authorities have not commented publicly on his personal circumstances. Investigators are expected to review his home life as part of their wider inquiry into the attack.

Sanford's truck carried American flags, and his licence plate reportedly included the word 'IRAQ'. While some outlets linked this to his alleged military service, investigators have not confirmed its significance.

Unclear Motive

Authorities have not yet established why Sanford carried out the attack. Searches of his home, phone and digital devices are ongoing as federal and state officials look for signs of extremist influence or personal grievances. His employment history and mental health background also remain under review.

Ongoing Investigation

Officials describe the incident as one of the most shocking acts of violence in Michigan in recent years. It has raised concerns about church security, the availability of assault-style weapons, and the difficulty of identifying threats before they act.

For now, Sanford's story remains incomplete. Investigators continue to search for answers about his past and his intentions, while the community begins to reckon with the devastation left behind.