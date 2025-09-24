Moments after a jury convicted him on all counts, Ryan Routh, found guilty of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump, tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen in a shocking courtroom incident on Tuesday.

The Florida Assassination Attempt

The case stems from an incident on 15 September 2024 at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, around 15 minutes from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump, then a presidential candidate, was playing a round of golf when Secret Service agents noticed the barrel of a rifle protruding from bushes near the course.

Routh was quickly identified as the suspect. A chase ensued after an agent fired at him, and he was arrested nearby.

Authorities recovered a semiautomatic rifle with a scope and extended magazine from the hiding spot. They also discovered a notebook containing details of Trump's expected appearances and a note to a friend in which Routh admitted the act was 'an assassination attempt on Donald Trump'.

Although prosecutors later said Routh did not appear to have a clear line of sight to the president, the presence of the weapon and evidence of planning were presented as proof of intent.

Jury Verdict

On Tuesday, a federal jury in Fort Pierce, Florida, took just two and a half hours to convict Routh on all counts, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assault on a federal officer, and several firearms offences.

As the verdict was announced, Routh suddenly grabbed a pen and attempted to stab himself in the neck. His daughter shouted: 'Dad, don't hurt yourself,' as US Marshals rushed to restrain him. He was briefly removed from the courtroom before being returned in handcuffs. No serious injury was reported.

The disturbance shocked the courtroom, which included family members. According to witnesses, Routh appeared to wink at his children as he was led away.

Routh's Defence And Behaviour

Routh, 59, originally from North Carolina and previously living in Hawaii, opted to represent himself throughout the trial. His approach was described as unconventional and erratic. At one point, he challenged Trump to a game of golf and requested access to a putting green.

In his opening statement, which was cut short by the judge, he veered into topics ranging from human evolution to the rise of Adolf Hitler and references to Vladimir Putin. He also made repeated claims about the need for kindness.

Routh pleaded not guilty and told jurors during closing arguments that he never intended to kill anyone. He declined to testify and called just three witnesses, including a firearms expert and two character witnesses.

Prosecutors, however, argued that the rifle, ammunition, and detailed notes left behind pointed unmistakably to an assassination attempt.

Proud of the FBI and our partners for working together to deliver justice against Ryan Routh, the individual who attempted to assassinate President Trump.



We have a lot more work to do to crack down on political violence and make sure those who engage in this heinous behavior… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 23, 2025

Wider Security Concerns

Routh is scheduled to be sentenced on 18 December, with federal prosecutors seeking a life sentence.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi described the conviction as 'a very big moment for justice in America', adding: 'This attempted assassination was not only an attack on our president, but an affront to our nation itself.'

The case has intensified debate over political violence in the United States. Just two months before Routh's Florida attempt, Trump survived another assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. That incident left one person dead, several others injured, and the shooter killed at the scene.

The FBI has warned of increasing threats against political figures, with Director Kash Patel noting: 'We have a lot more work to do to crack down on political violence and make sure those who engage in this heinous behaviour are off the streets and behind bars.'

For now, questions remain about how Routh obtained his weapon, how he managed to get so close to Trump on the golf course, and what security measures will be taken ahead of the upcoming election season.