An inquest at Pontypridd Coroner's Court, Wales, heard that trooper Sion Rosier passed away on August 3, 2019, after taking three ecstasy pills while partying with friends. Through the night, his condition worsened but his friends did not call emergency services.

Fearing for his job, the young soldier's friends waited to call 999 until he became unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by the medics. His friends recalled that the soldier had taken ecstasy for the first time but had previously used cocaine. The inquest on Monday, September 28 concluded that the incident was an "accidental death resulting from the abuse of drugs".

While on leave from 1st The Queen's Dragoon Guards, the 20-year-old trooper planned on going out with his friends. He reportedly took ecstasy pills while at the nightclub known as Undertone. Throughout the rest of the night, the young man started acting strange. His friend Tomos Williams told the inquest that Rosier started licking and biting his lips as well as moving his jaws as if chewing something.

At around 4 am, the group left the club. At that point, Rosier had started to say random things. He kept repeating his two friend's names. Another friend, Ellis Bennett, told the inquest that the friends discussed calling an ambulance. However, they were worried that it would result in the soldier risking his career.

The Heol Trelai, Ely resident was taken to a friend's home in Llanishen Street, Cathays. His friends checked his pulse. Soon after, they noticed that his lips had turned blue. They panicked and called 999. The paramedics arrived at the home and tried to revive Rosier. He was eventually pronounced dead at 6:42 am.

Toxicology examination of the body revealed that he had 1.9milligram of Methyl​enedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA) in his system, BBC reported. More than 0.6 milligrams of MDMA can be fatal.

Rosier's mother Julie King told the inquest that her son did not have issues with drugs and was healthy. However, Williams told the inquest that since a year before his death, the soldier had been using cocaine while drinking, the Wales Online reported.

Following the inquest, Senior coroner Graeme Hughes concluded that Rosier's death was accidental due to the abuse of drugs.