Harry Styles was up against other award-winning artists for "Favorite Album – Pop/Rock" during Sunday's American Music Awards. He beat the rest of the nominees and fans could not be happier.

The One Direction singer was nominated alongside Taylor Swift for "Folklore" and The Weeknd for "After Hours." This is his first solo nomination and victory after having previously been chosen alongside his former bandmates, where they racked up a total of seven awards at the AMAs.

"Fine Line" is the #AMAs Favorite Album - Pop/Rock! Congrats on this GOLDEN win, @Harry_Styles ✨ pic.twitter.com/ItBC92NjhU — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

Fans immediately flocked to social media to congratulate Styles. They agreed that it is a deserved win for the 26-year-old English singer/actor.

"Congratulations Harry!!! So proud of you and truly is my favorite album of 2020! Thank you for sharing your talent! #FineLine #Fan4Life You're fans love you, @Harry_Styles! xoxo," one fan tweeted.

"He deserves the Golden win fine line is the best album ever Congrats Mr Styles," another wrote and one more fan chimed in, "Congratulations Harry for winning favourite album at the amas soo happy and proud of you Loudly crying. You deserve it my favourite :) Keep doing whatever your doing !! Lots of love Two hearts treat people with kindness."

Meanwhile, there were also those who felt betrayed after they voted for Styles and did not hear his name announced as a winner. It only came out in the after-show credits. They claimed the AMAs tricked the fans into watching live for the sake of viewership.

"Harry deserves more than stupid fine print. Yeah, we really are proud of him, BUT ARE YOU F*****G ME? REALLY? HARRY DESERVES TO BE ANNOUNCED BIG BECAUSE HE REALLY IS A SENSATIONAL ARTIST, AND IF I WIN, IT'S INCREDIBLE. BUT THE NEXT DO NOT USE US FOR YOUR OWN BENEFIT," one fan wrote.

"Still pressed how the amas was 3 hours long and they couldn't say 'album of the year.. harry styles, fine line," another commented.

This is unfair. This category is a major award and you didn't announce it. — ??????????? (@ricadee_stypay) November 23, 2020

"Fine Line" is a 12-track album released on December 13, 2019, by Columbia and Erskine Records. It is Styles' second solo studio album which talks about relationships and sexual encounters.

Styles' win at the American Music Awards for "Fine Line" came just weeks after he released the official music video for "Golden." The videos for "Watermelon Sugar", "Lights Up", "Falling", and "Adore You" are already up on his YouTube channel.