Taraji P. Henson was a picture of fun and joy when she danced to her introduction at the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday. But a month prior to her hosting duties at the AMAs, she had to mend a broken heart after her split from now ex-fiancé Kelvin Hayden.

The "Empire" star opened up about the breakup in an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier. She did not go into details about the end of their engagement and how she dealt with the heartache. But for now, she can say that she is doing fine.

"I am much better, let's put it that way," Henson said.

The "Hidden Figures" actress and the 37-year-old Hayden dated for two years and got engaged in May 2018. She announced their split in October this year, but did not reveal the reason for the breakup.

Henson shared that she felt herself slipping following the split and especially since she was turning 50-years old. The COVID-19 pandemic also took its toll on her mentally, but she was not going to let anything drag her down.

"I felt myself slipping and so I was like, 'You know what I am not going to do is let 50 happen to me. I am going to get control of this mentally and not be like, 'You are getting old, don't nobody care, you ain't working,' Well, duh, no one is working, it is COVID. So I felt that coming," she shared.

Henson said she got rid of "those low lows" by working out and staying positive. She also encouraged others who feel down to work out as "it really works."

As for her hosting gig at the American Music Awards, she said she could not be happier after she got the call from her agent. She wanted to "get off the sofa and be glamorous and pretty."

"I studied musical theater, so any time I get to be on a live theater stage, that's how I look at it. I know it is an award show for music but it is still a chance for me to show my different talents," the "What Men Want" star shared.

Henson wowed audiences when she danced to a medley of songs from Prince, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and more during her opening number at the American Music Awards. She had wanted to do a "whole big, huge opening dance number" but because of COVID-19 she only had a few backup dancers. Still, she got creative and people enjoyed her energetic and bright aura on stage.