Jeep isn't messing with success, at least not on the outside. The tried-and-true formula of its top-selling Grand Cherokee SUV is getting a mild refresh for 2026.

The Detroit-assembled family hauler gets an updated 'snout', three new paint colours (Steel Blue, Copper Shino, and Fathom Blue), a bigger infotainment unit, and more colour options, but the most significant update isn't one you can see.

The big news lies under the bonnet. 'It's really all about that Hurricane four,' said Sam Abuelsamid, vice president of market research at Telemetry.

F1 Tech Comes to the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

He is referring to an all-new 2.0-litre Hurricane turbo four-cylinder engine. This new powertrain, built at Michigan's Dundee Engine Plant, puts out an impressive 324 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. This is a significant jump from the standard 3.6-litre V-6, which retains its 293 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

The secret behind these numbers is a technology called a 'turbulent jet ignition system'. Micky Bly, Stellantis' senior vice president and head of global propulsion systems, explained the high-performance connection at a recent press event.

'This is used in F1 race engines,' he said. 'There's a version of this we used in a Maserati engine a few years ago, but this is really a high-volume (version), the next breaking technology in this space. It wins championships in motorsports, and we're bringing it to the mainstream market.'

Jeep describes the new technology this way: It 'uses a spark plug to ignite a small amount of fuel in a cup-like pre-chamber atop each cylinder. The burning fuel expands and jets into the combustion chamber, triggering a faster and more complete burn of the air-fuel charge, which enables better performance and fuel efficiency.'

This isn't just for show. Bly says the system results in 10 per cent fuel savings and 20 per cent more power than the automaker's current four-cylinder. While the user's article noted fuel economy ratings were not yet available, Jeep has since released manufacturer's estimates for the new Hurricane engine: 21 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway. Jeep also claims this new engine gives the Grand Cherokee a driving range of over 500 miles.

A New Engine, a New Price for the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee

This new engine will not be standard on the entry-level models. Jeep will continue offering the standard 3.6-litre V-6 on its most affordable Laredo and Laredo X trims. Prices are expected to start at about $40,000, with some reports suggesting a base Laredo price of $40,730, though the brand said exact figures are not yet available.

To get the new F1-inspired tech, buyers will have to step up. The new four-cylinder will be available starting on the Laredo Altitude trim, which will have a starting price closer to the mid-$40,000s.

Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf is betting big on the smaller engine. He said he eventually expects about two-thirds of Grand Cherokee buyers to opt for the four-cylinder.

'It's quicker, it's super efficient,' he said. 'Other than the mental psyche of, 'I don't have a V-6,' it's a better powertrain. ... I think people are going to migrate to it.' Despite its smaller size, the new Hurricane 4 engine maintains the V-6's maximum towing capacity of 6,200 pounds.

Beyond the Engine: What Else Is New for the 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee?

The engine is the star, but it is not the only change. The refreshed Grand Cherokee, set to reach dealers late this year, features a slightly redesigned front end that includes new LED lighting.

Inside, drivers will get a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a notable upgrade from the 10.1-inch screen on the 2025 model. This can be complemented by an optional 10.25-inch screen for the front passenger and a premium 19-speaker McIntosh audio system. The 2026 version will also continue a recent trend at Jeep by avoiding the use of any chrome accents, a move the automaker internally calls 'the death of chrome.'

For those seeking efficiency or space, the plug-in hybrid 4xe version of the Grand Cherokee will continue for 2026, including in the rugged Trailhawk trim. (The Trailhawk trim is now exclusively available as a 4xe). The SUV will also still be available in the longer, three-row 'L' iteration.

The Grand Cherokee has long held the crown as the top-selling U.S. vehicle for Jeep, which itself is the best-selling Stellantis brand in the country. In the third quarter, the big SUV saw sales rise slightly, helping Jeep post an 11% gainover a year ago.

Under Broderdorf, Jeep is trying to get its 'mojo back' after a string of poor sales results and frustrated dealers. The CEO said the brand is making more than $3 billion in investments and is in the midst of several key vehicle launches.

The all-new Cherokee was revealed in August, a refreshed Grand Wagoneer launched earlier this month, and the new Recon, a four-wheeling electric SUV, is scheduled for release next.