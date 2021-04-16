Buckingham Palace has released the final guest list of 30 people who will be in attendance at the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, revealing that the duke's former daughter-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, didn't make the cut.

Prince Philip's funeral cortege will be accompanied by his four children- Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and several of his grandchildren, as it makes its way from his last home, Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel where the service will be held, reports Royal Central.

While only three of his grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Peter Phillips will be in the funeral procession, the other five- Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn will also be in attendance.

Princess Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, and the late royal's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, will also be a part of the official procession, along with his private secretary, Brigadier Archie Miller-Bakewell, two of his pages, two valets, and a personal protection officer.

The Duke's two daughters-in-law, Duchess Camilla and Sophie Wessex, will also be present at the funeral. However, his former daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson hasn't been invited. The spouses of his grandchildren have also been included in the list, except Meghan Markle who couldn't accompany Prince Harry from California as she is six months pregnant. Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank, and Zara's husband Mike Tindall are expected to be there.

Lady Sarah Chatto, daughter of Princess Margaret, will be present along with her husband, Daniel Chatto. The Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra will attend along with Countess Mountbatten of Burma.

Three of Prince Philip's relatives from Germany are also on the list. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden will join the ceremony alongside Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

While Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, isn't attending the funeral, royal sources confirmed to Mail Online that she has been accompanying her former husband Prince Andrew in comforting his mother Queen Elizabeth II as she mourns her husband. The duo has been making the short drive from Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle, sometimes twice a day, to walk with the 94-year-old and her new corgis.