NASA has doubled down on its conclusion that 3I/ATLAS is a comet, even as a growing group of scientists suggest the interstellar object may be far stranger than anything previously observed.

First detected on 1 July 2025 by the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile, 3I/ATLAS travels on a hyperbolic orbit at extraordinary speed, confirming that it originated outside the Solar System. But its unusual chemical make-up, erratic brightness and CO₂-rich coma have prompted debate about whether it fits neatly into known comet categories at all.

As 3I/ATLAS races back into deep space, astronomers are scrambling to decode the mysteries of this rare visitor — only the third interstellar object ever recorded.

Why NASA Says 3I/ATLAS Is Definitely a Comet

According to NASA Science, telescopes around the world observed the familiar hallmarks of a comet: a nucleus wrapped in a glowing coma, a dust-gas tail and active outgassing as it warmed near the Sun.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) provided the most striking findings — revealing an unusually CO₂-dominant chemical profile. Compared with Solar-System comets, which typically display stronger water and carbon-monoxide signatures, 3I/ATLAS is chemically peculiar. NASA officials say this suggests it formed in a distant star system where carbon dioxide ice was abundant.

During a briefing, NASA's Nicky Fox summarised the agency's stance: 'It looks and behaves like a comet. All evidence points to it being a comet.'

The Unanswered Questions That Keep Scientists Awake

Despite NASA's precise position, several researchers insist the object raises too many anomalies to be neatly explained.

Some astronomers have flagged:

Erratic brightening inconsistent with thermal models

inconsistent with thermal models Non-standard outgassing , including bursts that appear to defy expected timing

, including bursts that appear to defy expected timing A chemical mix rarely seen in Solar-System comets

Avi Loeb has revived the controversial suggestion that 3I/ATLAS might represent some form of artificial technology — perhaps a probe, fragment or relic. While most scientists reject that idea, they acknowledge that several data points remain unexplained.

Crucially, 3I/ATLAS behaves differently from the only two confirmed interstellar objects before it: 'Oumuamua, which lacked a visible tail, and Borisov, which behaved more like a traditional comet. ATLAS seems to sit between them: comet-like but still highly unusual.

What 3I/ATLAS Reveals About Alien Star Systems

Even without exotic theories, 3I/ATLAS is reshaping scientific models.

The object's extreme CO₂ abundance suggests a birthplace far from its original star — a region cold enough for CO₂ grains to condense and survive. This provides new clues about how protoplanetary discs behave in other solar systems.

Long-term, astronomers believe chemical comparisons between ATLAS, 'Oumuamua and Borisov will help map the diversity of small bodies across the Milky Way. Each new

A Race to Capture the Last Data Before It Vanishes

As 3I/ATLAS continues its outbound trajectory, astronomers are frantically completing final observations. Once it fades beyond the reach of telescopes, the opportunity is gone forever — leaving only the data gathered during these fleeting months.

Whether future analysis confirms NASA's comet classification or nudges scientists toward stranger explanations, 3I/ATLAS has already expanded the boundaries of what we thought possible.

It is rare, mysterious, and fleeting — a reminder that the universe still holds secrets capable of surprising even its most seasoned observers.