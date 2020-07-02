The neighbour of a family of four in London discovered a mother and child stabbed in their home. The child succumbed to her injuries at the hospital while the woman continues to remain in critical condition. The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Unknown suspects have been ruled out and the mother is currently suspected to be responsible for the attack. The identity of the mother and child have been revealed by the police.

On Tuesday, June 30, emergency services arrived at Mitcham, South London at around 4 pm. The emergency call was made after a woman locally known as Sutha Karunanantham and her daughter, Sayagi Sivanantham, were found with knife wounds in their home. Both were critically wounded and had to be rushed to a hospital.

At the hospital, the young girl was pronounced dead. Her mother underwent a five-hour-long procedure to save her life, but her condition remains critical. The girl was initially thought to be four-years-old, police later confirmed that the victim was five.

The family's neighbour, Elsa Gonzales, was the first to respond after hearing screams. The 47-year-old NHS worker heard screams coming from the flat in Monarch Parade. She rushed to the home where the Sri Lankan family lived. She stated that she found the child and woman in the bedroom. Both were covered in blood.

According to the Daily Mail, the mother was the one responsible for the stabbing. Gonzales also reportedly found an un-harmed young boy crying in the flat. A bread knife was allegedly used as the weapon. Sutha is claimed to have been suffering from severe depression and other physical illness.

Sayagi's father, Sivanantham Karunanantham, was notified of the incident.

The police have announced that all those involved were known to each other. They assured the public that there is no unknown suspect at large. An investigation is being conducted to determine the events leading to the death of the child.

BBC pointed out how fondly the child was remembered by her neighbours. They recalled Sayagi as "playful and talkative." Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, tweeted her condolences to the family and showed concern about the neighbours who witnessed the shocking incident.