After years of suppressing the trauma of being sexually abused as a minor, a man reported his abuser to the police last year. The unnamed victim informed the police that when he was 13, a 33-year-old married woman groomed him for her sexual pleasure. Janice Higgins, now 60, confessed to gross indecency and indecent assault at Bolton Crown Court. The court handed her a suspended sentence and ordered her to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Prosecutor David Polglase told the court that Higgins initiated a two-year-long sexual relationship with the teenager even after knowing he was underage. Higgins started preying on the victim by teaching him to play strip poker. Polglase informed the court that Higgins intentionally lost while playing with the victim so as to expose her body to him and initiate physical contact.

The court was informed that Higgins would often have physical interactions with the victim while her husband at the time was out of the house. Higgins and the victim also had sexual intercourse while her husband was asleep in the house. Higgins hired the young boy to babysit her two children so that she could have more opportunities to use him for her pleasure.

From 1993 to 1995, Higgins continued to sexually abuse the boy, who she had met through a relative's friendship group.

Eventually, one of the boy's friends found out that he was engaging in sexual activities with a married woman in her 30s. Out of fear that the friend will tell others and he will be ridiculed, the victim stayed away from Higgins.

Since he decided to steer clear of Higgins, the victim had not informed anyone of his experience. The Sun reported that the victim told the court about the deep trauma left behind by the abuse. He told the court that he had suicidal thoughts and had been struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. After being in and out of care homes, the victim decided to inform the police of the abuse he had tried to hide.

Bolton Crown Court found the Greater Manchester resident guilty of gross indecency and indecent assault. Higgins claimed that she was being abused by her ex-husband. Higgins confessed and showed remorse for her crime. The court handed her a two-year sentence which has been suspended for 24 months. Higgins will also be a registered sex offender for the next 10 years.