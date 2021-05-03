Launching a social media marketing campaign today, is not simply about getting attention from your followers. Social media is already overcrowded with content which, albeit compelling, is plenty in number. In this context, momentary attention from your followers is a solution at best, temporary. Rather, a successful social media marketing campaign today would be the one that makes an impact and leaves an impression. Whether you are outsourcing services from third party social media marketing companies, or deploying your inhouse team of marketers to strategize a campaign. The key focus is precisely this - to attract an audience, compel them to become your followers, and gradually, turn them into your customers. In this way, you not only get the maximum returns from your social media campaigns, but also build a stronger brand presence.

Are you looking for ways to spice up your next social media marketing campaign? Then, check out some of the tested marketing tips that will take your campaign from successful to viral.

Effective and Creative Social Media Marketing Tips:

Attract Through Catchphrases and Compelling Headlines

There are tonnes of accounts of social media that produce creative content. In such a scenario, what will make a social media user stop scrolling through their feed at your post? The answer is - brilliant headlines and catchphrases that immediately attract users' attention.

In fact, it is precisely the headline of a social media post that determines the engagement that it will get from your audience. Therefore, it is crucial to nail the headline for adding spice to your social media campaign.

Now, there are many ways in which you can do so. Add a catchphrase, a quotation, a witty statement about an ongoing trend, or use bold phrases. Further, keep these headlines brief and punchy. By doing so, you play your stakes at getting your post viral and driving the maximum possible engagement from your audience.

Get Witty and Thoughtful with Content

There is absolutely no alternative to unique, original and compelling content for social media, as elsewhere. The content that goes on your social media should speak for itself and add value for your audience. Only then will they pay for that value by engaging and interacting with your content. Further, it is always a good idea to rid your content of cheesy puns and sleazy phrases that seem to work for attracting an audience. That's because, what they really do is drive the high quality audience away from your social handles.

So instead, put on your critical thinking caps and tell a story that aligns with your brand's beliefs and vision. In fact, your audience should find a story in each of the posts which are part of the marketing campaign.

With stories that are creative, well thought-out or even slightly witty or sarcastic, your brand connects with the audience at a more intimate level. Alternatively, do not hesitate to outsource these services from social media marketing companies, for they are experienced experts in the domain.

Encourage Users to Share and Tag

What determines the success of your social media marketing campaign is precisely the engagement that it gets from the audience. This is why it is significant to encourage your followers or connections to like, share, comment on and tag their friends on your content. It not only makes your posts get more exposure without overt marketing, but also renders your content more relatable, thereby garnering more engagement.

One way to do so, is simply to caption a product-featuring post with a phrase asking users to tag their friends, or family, whom they think of when they see that post. If you hit the mark, this trick is gold for amping up your social media marketing campaign.

Further, you can also lure your audience with goodies or branded merchandise if they like and share certain posts on their timelines. This is a proven way to boost engagement and attract new followers and audience to your brand's profile.

Let Influencers Talk Your Brand

One of the proven ways that even professional social media management companies swear by, is collaboration with influencers. Influencers already have targeted, niche specific audience communities which are engaging and loyal.

As such, when you showcase your products via influencers, it has a direct impact on sales, brand awareness, and boosting engagement. This is because the audience brings precisely the level of trust to your brand, as they have on the influencer whom they follow.

Another way to let influencers do the talking for your brand is - social media takeovers. What this basically means is that you let an influencer post on behalf of your brand for a particular day(s). In this way, you attract the more audience from the community of that influencer, to follow your account and engage with your content. Influencer marketing is therefore, a proven hack to take your social media marketing campaign from bland to full of spice.

Add a Dose of Humor

Humor is a universal feeling and chances are that your audience will not resent a dash of it in your posts. Moreover, humorous content such as funny memes, hilarious GIFs, witty catch phrases or even a sarcastic take on an ongoing trend is super shareable. They render themselves to bolstering engagement and garnering attention from new social media users.

Also, they make sure that you add some fun to your social media feed which might otherwise consist of marketing posts, product photos etc.. As such, humorous content in your social media marketing campaign is a sure shot recipe to boost engagement and amplify brand awareness. However, make sure that if you choose to post funny content, it must align with the overall brand identity not appear out of place.

Attract with Video Content

Video content is statistically proven to garner more engagement, because they are interactive. Whether the goal of your marketing campaign is to drive engagement, boost sales or attract more audience to your social media handle. By leveraging video content across social networks, you can meet these objectives.

You can do so by posting DIY videos, tutorials, going live, hosting live Q/As, product introductions, video testimonials, behind the scene videos and more. Further, brand storytelling is central to video content on social media. As such, you can get creative with how you present your brand to the world with videos that leave an impact on the audience. Pro Tip: Keep your videos brief and attract attention with bold graphics or content right away.

Engage and Connect with Fans -

If there is one thing that social media management services swear by, it is building engagement. Social media marketing is all about connecting with your fans and having them, connect with your brand. Therefore, limiting promotional material and focusing more on engaging your fans and customers is the key to social media success.

Post user-generated content, reply to audience comments, feature your customers and build a solid community of followers. You could also ask your audience what they expect to see on your account and actually create content around that. As such, your focus should be on making your followers an active part of social media marketing campaigns and not only its passive spectators. When you do so, you are actually driving your campaign to fruition.

Conclusion

So wait no further and drive your next social media marketing campaign to stardom with simple, creative and effective marketing hacks. By applying these tricks to your campaigns, you can garner attention and engagement for your brand besides growing your social media network to build a solid, stronger brand presence.

Further, do not hesitate to outsource campaign ideation and strategy building from social media management companies. That's because they can help to generate fresh ideas and implement them for your brand in an out-of-the-box manner.