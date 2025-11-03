Over the Halloween weekend, US President Donald Trump hosted a lavish Great Gatsby-themed party at Mar-a-Lago, drawing a swirl of reactions online. The 1920s-inspired celebration featuring flapper outfits, showgirls, champagne displays, and vintage décor coincided with the expiration of SNAP benefits for roughly 42 million Americans, leading critics like California Governor Gavin Newsom to slam the event's 'tone-deaf' timing.

Here are eight photos capturing what went down at the opulent soirée.

1. Trump Spotted With Senator Marco Rubio

A widely circulated photo shows Trump seated beside Senator Marco Rubio, surrounded by guests including Judge Jeanine Pirro in feathered headpieces and tuxedos. Gold accents and candlelit tables suggest that the event had a 1920s supper club atmosphere.

In pictures shared by Judge Pirro on Instagram, Trump can be seen smiling ear to ear for a photo with his guests.

2. Showgirls Dance Beneath Gilded Chandeliers

Clips shared on X show burlesque-style dancers performing with feather fans as the crowd cheers beneath ornate chandeliers, a scene straight from The Great Gatsby.

3. 'Let Them Eat Cake'

As Trump was caught on camera indulging in conversation and assumingly happily chats with guests, critics on the internet had captioned the moment as 'Let Them Eat Cake' for his 'out of touch approach.'

Footage posted by several pages across social media captures Trump laughing and mingling at a dinner table while servers weave through guests carrying cocktails on silver trays.

4. The Extravagant Dessert Table

Photos posted on X show a long wooden table covered with macarons, cheesecakes, and pastries, set against antique panelling and topped with floral centrepieces, all under a portrait of a youthful Trump.

5. Performer in a Giant Martini Glass

One widely circulated video shows a girl swirling in a giant martini glass, an image very similar to a scene from Taylor Swift's 'Bejewelled' music video.

6. Trump With Gina Rinhart

Trump was captured with Australian heiress and billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart. In 2023, she was reportedly associated with the companies that purchased two Palm Beach homes for more than $100 million.

7. ABBA, Beyonce and Chappell Roan

Along with all the high-end visuals and delicacies, the US president's party had a musical night as well. A viral video shows an artist performing songs of ABBA, Beyoncé and even Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club'.

8. Newsom Says, 'He Doesn't Give a Damn About You'

Shortly after the event, Governor Gavin Newsom reposted a clip from the party on X, writing, 'Donald Trump hosted a Great Gatsby party while SNAP benefits were about to disappear for 42 million Americans. He does not give a damn about you.'

The comment fueled a wave of debate about privilege, priorities, and the contrast between Mar-a-Lago's opulence and the struggles of everyday Americans.

While speaking to Brian Tyler Cohen, Newsom made an even deeper remark saying, 'A roaring 20s Great Gatsby Halloween Party where he's posting this hours before 42 million people will not have new money for food during the holidays... There's a reason people are putting Marie Antoinette memes up of Trump. Because that's how this feels... He's turned his back on his own voters.'

Apart from Newsom, Trump continues to face criticism online as users pointed out the irony of celebrating 1920s luxury while millions faced food insecurity, turning the US president's Halloween bash into yet another flashpoint in America's cultural and political divide.